iOS 15 May Not Be Supported on iPhone 6S, Older iPhone SE When It Launches in 2021

When iOS 14 officially released in September this year, it was refreshing to see older models like the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and the previous-generation iPhone SE support the update. Unfortunately, things might not look that promising for 2021, as Apple preps to release iOS 15. A fresh report claims that with the new update arriving next year, Apple might drop support for the previously mentioned iPhone models, forcing customers with older devices to upgrade if they want to experience the new features from that OS update.

Though The Verifier talks about the lack of software support for the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and the older iPhone SE once iOS 15 rolls out, it does have a mixed track record, according to 9to5Mac. However, since it did get the report right on the money that all iPhone models getting updated to iOS 13 would also be updated to iOS 14, it provides a new perspective on things to come. Assuming The Verifier’s report ends up true, given below is a list of iPhone models that will be updated to iOS 15.

iPhone 13 mini (name subject to change when it officially launches)

iPhone 13 (name subject to change when it officially launches)

iPhone 13 Pro (name subject to change when it officially launches)

iPhone 13 Pro Max (name subject to change when it officially launches)

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

2020 iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

So far, both the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus have been legendary in software support. Considering that they were released back in 2015, their current update cycle means they have received uninterrupted software updates from Apple for four years now. The previous-generation iPhone SE is also an impressive device, having received software updates for three years so far. Apple no longer sells all three models, and seeing them get updated to iOS 14 means current owners would have little to no reason to upgrade, assuming their batteries still hold a decent level of charge.

Do you think Apple will drop iOS 15 support for these three models when it arrives in 2021? Tell us down in the comments right away.

