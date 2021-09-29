  ⋮  

iOS 15 Causing Intermittent Touch Issues on iPhone 13 and Older Models

By Ali Salman
iOS 15 Touch Issues on iPhone 13

Apple released iOS 15 to the general public a little over a week ago with a boatload of new forward-facing features. While the new update is packed with new additions, some iPhone 13 users are reporting intermittent touch issues on their devices. If you are unfamiliar, the screen does not register touch inputs by the user. Scroll down to read more details on the issue and how you can temporarily work around it.

iOS 15 is Causing Touch Issues on the New iPhone 13 Models as Well as Older Models

It was reported on Reddit, Twitter, and Apple Support that iPhone 13 users are experiencing touch sensitivity issues on iOS 15. There are several instances reported by users which include tap to wake, where the iPhone would not wake up or respond to touch and other instances are spread system-wide.

While the issue persists on iPhone 13, users of older iPhone models also report the touch issue. It is possible that some iPhone 13 models are facing hardware problems but the issue could also be due to a bug in iOS 15 as older models are adhering to the same issues as well.

iOS 15 is new and crawling with bugs at the moment and Apple is working with developers to fix any issue that exists within the system. Apple will potentially release a software update in the future that will fix touch issues on iOS 15. While there is no proper fix to the issue, you can always force restart your new iPhone 13 which will resolve it for a while. Take note that this is not a permanent fix but has been reported to work for some.

Apple's iOS 15.1 update currently rests in the beta phase and it will be released to all users in the coming weeks with a fix for the touch issue. This is all there is to it, folks. Are you experiencing touch issues on your iPhone after updating to iOS 15? Let us know in the comments.

