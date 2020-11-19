iOS 14.2.1 for iPhone 12 Now Available for Download with Multiple Fixes

Apple has released iOS 14.2.1 for iPhone. It fixes multiple bugs for iPhone 12 users and is an important update.

Download iOS 14.2.1 for iPhone with Fixes for Unresponsive Touch-Screen on iPhone 12 mini, Disappearing MMS and More

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users can go ahead and download iOS 14.2.1 right now. It includes a handful of fixes, including one for iPhone 12 mini users where they might experience unresponsive touch on the Lock Screen. Experiencing issues with MMS? This update fixes that as well. There are multiple other fixes here which you should definitely care about.

Have a look at the complete changelog below.

What’s new in iOS 14.2.1

iOS 14.2.1 addresses the following issues for your iPhone: Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

It’s unclear whether or not this update fixes the OLED issues which users are reporting. Guess we have to take the device for a spin after the update in order to confirm this.

Get iOS 14.2.1 Over the Air

In order to download iOS 14.2.1 right now, connect your device to power and Wi-Fi, then follow the steps below:

Launch Settings

Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Clean Install and Download IPSW

If you are looking to clean install iOS 14.2.1, you can do that as well. Grab the IPSW file from the links below and follow the clean installation tutorial at the foot of this post for full details.

Note: This update is available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini users only.

Follow the tutorial below for clean installing iOS 14 onto your device: