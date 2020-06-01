iOS 13.5.5 Shows Signs of Audio Support Coming to Apple News+

Previously, Apple was planning to add audio support to Apple News. With the latest iOS 13.5.5 beta, it seems things are shaping up. An icon has been discovered in the recently released iOS 13.5.5 beta that depicts that Apple is gearing up to provide Apple News+ users with audio support for some stories. Scroll down for more details on the story and when can you expect the feature to arrive.

Apple News+ Audio Feature Might Be Coming Soon As Hinted In Latest iOS 13.5.5 Beta

First observed by MacRumors iOS 13.5.5 beta carries an icon that hints at an audio option for Apple News+. Apple plans to add an audio option for a recap of the day's top stories and the update details: "Listen to a quick recap of today's top stories."

This is not the first time that we are hearing of the feature. In May, we heard the news from Digiday, pointing that the iPhone-maker was working on news stories with audio support. Moreover, the company has also been asking publishers to participate in Apple News+ to create audio versions of their respective stories.

Furthermore, Apple will handle production costs and will pay publishers in the same way as Apple News+ payouts operate as compensation. This means that 50 percent of the revenue generated from subscribers will go to publishers depending on how much time is spent on the content on a monthly bases.

At this point in time, we're not familiar with the release time frame of the Apple News+ Audio feature. It is clear that the feature is in the works as of now and publishers are onboard as well. Since the assets are present on iOS 13.5.5 beta, we suspect it will be released sometime in the coming weeks or months.

We will share more details on the Apple News+ Audio as soon as we hear it, so do stick around with us. As for now, share your views with us in the comments regarding the audio version of the stories. Would you like that to happen? Let us know in the comments.