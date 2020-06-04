iOS 13.5.5 Code Confirms That Apple is Working on Services Bundles

As per evidence found in iOS 13.5.5 beta code, Apple is working on a services bundle that would include Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more, in a single payment plan.

References to "bundle offer" and "bundle subscription" have been found in iOS 13.5.5 beta, which did not exist in previous operating system releases. As found by 9to5Mac, these codes are related to services like Apple News+.

Apple customers have been requesting a services bundle from the company for a long time. An 'Apple Prime' subscription that bundles News+, TV+, iCloud, Music, and Arcade, would provide immense savings to users and get rid of the subscription fatigue that they face. Even though Apple's service offerings provide Family Sharing plans, which are far more economical than competing services, the total cost for these services is still very high.

An analyst had asked Tim Cook about a services and hardware bundle back in 2019 Q4 earnings call

And then if I could follow-up, just on the bundling of Apple TV+, I guess for you, Tim, this is really the first time we've seen a significant bundling of services offering and hardware offering. And I'm wondering if you view this as kind of a strategic advantage of Apple and whether we might see more hardware plus services offerings -- bundled offerings, and ultimately do you -- do you ever believe that your hardware itself might be offered as a bundled service.

Tim Cook did not give a definite answer, as expected.

On the bundle question, Toni, we look at each service, and decide what's best to do for it and with TV+, we concluded that a great way to get more people to see the content would be to do this, and it would be a good gift for our users. And so that's what we're doing. You can also see that on the other services we're not doing that. And so it's not part of a broader pattern, or although I wouldn't want to rule out for the future that we might not see another opportunity at some point in time.

With Apple Card, the company could theoretically offer a hardware and service bundle at a lower cost. Considering that Apple has realized that its future is in services, we would not be surprised if it rolls out such bundles down the road.