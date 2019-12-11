iOS 13.3 Includes Improvements to Minimize Junk Messages

With iOS 13.3, Apple has made improvements to help minimize junk messages. The aim is to reduce unwanted messages, however, Apple has not made it clear in the OS how it really works. Thanks to a new support article on Apple's website, we have more details on how you can make sure that your messages don't end delivering as junk to others.

If your messages are marked as junk, they end up in the recipient's Unknown Senders list in Messages app. To avoid from this happening to your messages, Apple has shared the below details in a new support page:

Intel Lays Down 2019-2029 Manufacturing Roadmap – 1.4nm in 10 Years, 2 Year Cadence With Back Porting on Advanced ++ Nodes

If you’re trying to send a message to someone and you see an alert that says the message was delivered as junk, here are some things you can try: Ask the person that you're trying to message to add your phone number to their Contacts.

Ask the person that you're trying to message to send you a message to start the conversation.

On your device, go to Settings > Messages > Send & Receive and make sure that only your phone number is selected under Start New Conversations From. If your Apple ID is selected, the messages will be delivered as junk.

In a nutshell, if you use iMessage, make sure to set start new conversations from your phone number and not your Apple ID. Apple does not tackle the question that if you only have an iPad, which does not require a number, how will messages be handled when they are sent from an Apple ID. It would have also helped if Apple had made it clear in the update so that users would easily switch this setting, rather than find it online after realizing their messages are sending as junk.

Apple just released iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 earlier today to the general public. The update includes new communication limits for Screen Time, a new layout for special publications on Apple News+, improvements to Stocks app and various other bug fixes.