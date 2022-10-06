Intel Z790 Motherboards Listed In Europe With preliminary Prices, Starting at €309 to €1399

Several upcoming Intel Z790 motherboards from various manufacturers have been listed online by various retailers in Europe.

ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI Z790 motherboard pricing in Europe, starting prices more affordable than the previous Intel X670 motherboard series

Based on German PC Hardware seller Caseking's website, the starting price for ASUS Z790 motherboards will be €309.90 and top at €1,399.90. While the highest-priced motherboard from ASUS seems expensive, the more affordable PRIME series is more affordable than the X670 series variant of the ASUS PRIME. The DDR5 version is more reasonable, selling for €20 less, while the older DDR4 model is 60 EUR cheaper. ASUS offers a cashback option for the X670 series motherboards for €25.

Intel Z790 Motherboard Prices (Caseking via Videocardz):

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme: €1,399.90

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-E Gaming WiFi: €699.90

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F Gaming WiFi: €629.90

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi: €629.90

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi D4: €429.90

MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4: €429.90

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus D4: €419.90

ASUS Prime Z790-A WiFi: €419.90

GIGABYTE Z790 Aorus Elite AX: €369.90

ASUS Prime Z790-P WiFi: €349.90

ASUS Prime Z790M-Plus D4: €309.90

Listed below are Intel Z790 motherboards listed on the French website TopAchat. As with any pre-listing of products, especially computer components, prices are subject to change before selling the products. As with any new PC components about to be released, please check with your local seller for updated pricing and information.

Intel Z790 Motherboard Prices (TopAchat via Videocardz):

ASUS PRIME Z790M-PLUS DDR4 – €269.99

ASUS PRIME Z790-P DDR4 – €289.99

MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI DDR4 – €294.99

ASUS PRIME Z790-P WIFI DDR4 – €299.99

ASUS PRIME Z790-P – €299.99

MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI – €309.99

ASUS PRIME Z790-P WIFI – €314.99

MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI DDR4 – €329.99

MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI – €344.99

MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WIFI DDR4 – €379.99

ASUS TUF GAMING Z790-PLUS DDR4 – €379.99

ASUS PRIME Z790-A Wi-Fi – €379.99

ASUS TUF GAMING Z790-PLUS WIFI DDR4 – €389.99

MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WIFI – €399.99

MSI MPG Z790I EDGE WIFI – €429.99

MSI MPG Z790 EDGE WIFI DDR4 – €449.99

MSI MPG Z790 EDGE WIFI – €469.99

ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-A GAMING WIFI DDR4 – €469.99

ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-F GAMING WIFI – €559.99

ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-I GAMING WIFI – €559.99

MSI MPG Z790 CARBON WIFI – €589.99

ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI – €649.99

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO – €789.99

MSI MEG Z790 ACE – €869.99

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 EXTREME – €1369.99

The ASUS Z790 motherboard listings are on the retailer's website. Image source: CaseKing

The retailer also lists one ROG Z790 Maximum motherboard, the pinnacle Extreme motherboard, which is listed for €1400, the highest cost we have seen so far for a Z790 motherboard, selling more elevated than the same retailer's ASUS AMD X670E Extreme model by €100. The ROG Strix-I, the lowest priced Micro-ATX motherboard, retails for €629.90. The Formula, Gene, and Hero motherboards do not currently have a listing. It is speculated that the three will be placed between the Extreme and ROG Strix-E at €699.90.

The MSI Tomahawk DDR4 model has a price point of €429.90, while Gigabyte and their AORUS Elite AX are listed for €369.90. Intel plans to launch the new 700-series platform at the same time as the company's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake-S" desktop processors on October 20th.

