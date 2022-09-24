Intel Z790 Motherboards From ASUS, ASRock & MSI Leak Out, Prepped For 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs

Several Intel Z790 motherboards from ASUS, ASRock & MSI have leaked out ahead of their full unveil next week by Videocardz. The motherboards include products from ASUS, ASRock & MSI, giving us a better look at what the next-gen designs have to offer.

ASUS, ASRock, MSI Z790 Motherboards Leak Out, Designed For Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs

There are a total of 16 motherboards that have leaked out which include four ASUS, six MSI & six ASRock products. The motherboards include:

ASUS Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits: VIdeocardz)

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HERO

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-PLUS WiFi D4

ASUS PRIME Z790-P WiFi

ASUS PRIME Z790-A WiFi

ASRock Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits Videocardz)

ASRock Z790 Taichi Carrara

ASRock Z790 Taichi

ASRock Z790 PG Riptide

ASRock Z790 Steel Legend WiFi

ASRock Z790 PRO RS

ASRock Z790 PG-ITX /TB4

MSI Intel Z790 Motherboards (Credits: Videocardz)

MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi

MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi DDR4

MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi

MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WiFi

MSI PRO Z790-P WiFi

MSI Pro Z790-P WiFi DDR4

Intel 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' CPUs LGA 1700 Platform

Intel is sticking with its LGA 1700 platform for at least one more CPU lineup and that's Raptor Lake. Chipzilla confirmed that Raptor Lake CPUs will be compatible with the existing LGA 1700 boards based on the 600-series chipset. But like each generation, motherboard makers will be offering a brand new lineup of motherboards based on the 700-series chipset which will come with higher I/O lanes. In addition to that, Raptor Lake chips will be supporting DDR5-5600 speeds which is a nice bump over the native DDR5-5200 speeds that Alder Lake supports.

Intel Z790 vs Z690 chipset comparison. (Image Credits: Igor's Lab)

The Intel Z790 chipset will offer 20 PCIe Gen 4 & 8 PCIe Gen 3 lanes while the CPUs will feature 16 PCIe Gen 5 and 4 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. We know that the motherboard maker will have a few products which will split the x16 discrete graphics card lanes with an x4 PCIe Gen 5 M.2 slot. Intel won't have native PCIe Gen 5 M.2 support till 14th Gen Meteor Lake chips.

This offers a nice upgrade path to users who are currently running a mainstream Core i3 or Core i5 CPU and want to upgrade to a higher-end chip. They can simply replace their existing 12th Gen CPU with a higher-end Core i7 or Core i9 SKU which will increase the overall performance of their PC.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs & Z790 Platform Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)

Double The E-Cores on certain variants

Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

AI PCIe M.2 Technology

Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)

Intel is expected to introduce its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs and the 700-series platform including the Z790 motherboards on the 27th of September so stay tuned for more information.