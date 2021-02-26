The first specifications of graphics cards within the Intel Xe-HPG line of discrete graphics cards based on the DG2 GPU have leaked out. The information comes from Twitter fellows, Harukaze, One Raichu, and Hougetsu, who have tweeted out a potential list of specifications regarding the Intel lineup of Xe gaming discrete graphics cards.

Intel Xe-HPG 'DG2 GPU' Powered Discrete Gaming Graphics Card Lineup Detailed - Six Variants In The Works For Enthusiast, Mainstream & Entry-Level Segment

From the information we could gather, it looks like Intel will have its Xe-HPG DG2 GPU available in various core configurations. The rumor points out three variants starting with the highest-end 512 EU chip. The 512 EU SKU is followed by the 384 EU and the 128 EU variants. We don't know the final naming convention that Intel would use for its various DG2 GPU configurations but they can keep it simple by going with DG2-512, DG2-384 & DG2-128. These will be similar to how NVIDIA and AMD name their various GPU configurations such as Ampere GA102, GA104, GA106, and AMD's Navi 21, Navi 22 & Navi 23 GPUs.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Based Discrete Gaming Graphics Card Specs:

GPU Variant GPU SKU Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Bus Xe-HPG 512EU DG2-512EU 512 EUs 4096 16/8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Xe-HPG 384EU DG2-384EU 384 EUs 3072 12/6 GB GDDR6 192-bit Xe-HPG 256EU DG2-384EU 256 EUs 2048 8/4 GB GDDR6 128-bit Xe-HPG 192EU DG2-384EU 192 EUs 1536 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit Xe-HPG 128EU DG2-128EU 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Xe-HPG 96EU DG2-128EU 86 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Each Xe-HPG based DG2 GPU SKU will come in various configurations which will range from the full-fat chip to several cut-down variants. This is similar to NVIDIA's Ampere GA102-400, GA102-200 naming schemes, or AMD's Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, Navi 21 XL naming conventions. The top DG2 512 EU variant has just one configuration listed so far and that utilizes the full die with 4096 cores, 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory (8 GB GDDR6 listed too). Based on demand and yields, Intel could produce more variants of this flagship chip but we can't say for sure right now.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Moving on, we have the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU SKU which is expected to comprise at least three variants. The full fat chip will feature 3072 cores, up to 12 GB GDDR6 memory (6 GB GDDR6 listed too), and a 192-bit bus interface. Then we have two variants, a 256 EU and a 192 EU variant which are comprised of 2048 and 1536 cores. While both variants feature a 128-bit bus interface, the 256 EU SKU will come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory (4 GB GDDR6 listed too) while the 192 EU variant will stick with just 4 GB GDDR6 memory. Based on the specifications, these GPUs will be positioned as mainstream parts.

Videocardz had earlier leaked out the die configuration of the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU variant which should measure 190mm2. The PCB blueprint shows 6 memory module locations which do confirm a 192-bit bus interface and either 6 or 12 GB GDDR6 memory capacity.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Then lastly, we have the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU parts. The top config is once again a full-fat SKU with 1024 cores, a 64-bit bus interface, and 4 GB GDDR6 memory. The cut-down variant will come with 96 EUs or 768 cores and a 4 GB GDDR6 memory featured across a 64-bit bus interface. This GPU will be very similar to the DG1 GPU-based discrete SDV board however DG2 will have a more improved architecture design and definitely more performance uplift over the first-gen Xe GPU architecture. This lineup is definitely going to be aimed at the entry-level desktop discrete market based on the specifications.

The Xe HPG GPUs based on the Gen 12 graphics architecture are a brand new design hence it is expected of them to feature brand new shading techniques such as these. Other than that, Intel discrete graphics cards will fully support ray tracing and a range of other capabilities.

Once again, these are just a few of several variants that will be utilizing the Xe-HPG architecture. The Intel DG2 GPUs will be coming to both desktop and mobility designs later this year and are rumored to be based on an external foundry process node, most probably TSMC. Expect more information around the mid of 2021 related to Intel's desktop discrete gaming graphics lineup.