Intel W790 Desktop Sapphire Rapids Workstation & HEDT CPU Platform Detailed: Up To 8-Channel DDR5, OC Support

The full specifications and features of Intel's W790 Desktop Workstation & HEDT CPU platform for Sapphire Rapids CPUs have leaked out.

Intel W790 'Fishhawk Falls' Chipset Platform Supports Next-Gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon Workstation & HEDT CPUs

The latest chipset comparison slide discovered by HXL (@9550Pro) shows us the specs and features of Intel's next-gen workstation families. The lineup will be split into two segments, with C741 for the upper-echelon of server CPUs such as Sapphire Rapids-SP and Sapphire Rapids-SP with HBM (also known as Xeon Max CPUs). The other chipset, the one we are focusing on today, is the W790 and which is designed for the Sapphire Rapids-112L and Sapphire Rapids-64L family. These CPU lineups are geared toward workstations and HEDT users.

Full features and specs of Intel's W790 Workstation/HEDT platform have leaked. (Image Credits: HXL)

Starting with the specs, the Intel W790 CPU platform will entirely utilize PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes coming from the CPU. All Sapphire Rapids Workstation CPUs including Xeon W-3400 & Xeon W-2400 has a vast amount of PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes with the W-3400 family offering up to 112 and W-2400 offering up to 64 lanes directly from the CPU. In addition to the CPU lanes, the W790 'Fishhawk Falls' PCH is also going to offer 16 PCIe Gen 4.0, 12 PCIe Gen 3.0, and 8 SATA 3.0 ports. Following is a breakdown of the lanes available on the workstation/HEDT platform:

112 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes (Xeon W-3400)

64 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes (Xeon W-2400)

16 PCIe Gen 4.0 Lanes (W790 PCH)

12 PCIe Gen 3.0 Lanes (W790 PCH)

8 SATA III 6 GB/s Ports (W790 PCH)

As for the memory configurations, the Intel Xeon W-3400 CPUs will offer 8-channel DDR5 support with 2 DIMMs supported per channel while Xeon W-2400 CPUs will offer 4-channel DDR5 support with 2 DIMMs supported per channel on the W790 platform. The Xeon W-3400 CPUs can support up to 4 TB while the W-2400 CPUs can support up to 2 TB capacities at speeds of up to DDR5-4800 out of the box.

Intel Xeon W-3400 - 8-Channel DDR5-4800 (Up To 4 TB Capacities / ECC)

Intel Xeon W-2400 - 4-Channel DDR5-4800 (Up To 2 TB Capacities / ECC)

All Intel Sapphire Rapids Workstation & HEDT CPUs will come with IA & memory performance tuning options. It is stated that these unlocked performance tuning features will only be available on select SKUs. There will also be integrated Intel Wi-Fi (CNVi) support, up to 14 USB 2 ports, an insane 25 USB 3 ports (5 Gen2x2, 10 Gen2, 10 Gen1), and there will also be VROC PCIe/SATA raid support on the platform. The following are the main features as highlighted by Intel itself:

Intel vPro for Workstations with Intel Advanced Management Technology

Remote management, virtualization, and security features consistent with Enterprise PCs

Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E Support with W790 & W680

Intel Platform Trust Technology (C741, C621, C621A, C422 & X299 Limited)

Intel Boot Guard

Up To x8 DMI Processor-To-Chipset Connection

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G) Support with W790 & W680

Chipset PCIe 4.0 Lanes with W790 & W680

Intel Ethernet Connection Support (Integrated I219-LM / Discrete I225-LM)

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon Workstation CPUs: Xeon W-2400 & Xeon W-3400

As expected, the Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon Workstation lineup will range from Xeon W9, Xeon W7, Xeon W5, and Xeon W3 segments and will come in both Monolithic and MCM flavors. The lineup includes a total of 17 SKUs of which 8 are part of the Xeon W-2400 and 9 are part of the Xeon W-3400 family. The Xeon W-3400 platform will feature TDPs of up to 350W while the Xeon W-2400 CPUs will feature TDPs of up to 225W.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W9 CPU Family

Starting with the Xeon W9 family, we have the top Sapphire Rapids-WS chip, the Xeon W9-3495X with 56 cores (105 MB L3 Cache) followed by the Xeon W9-3475X with 36 cores (82.5 MB L3 Cache).

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W7 CPU Family

The Xeon W7 family features five SKUs which include the Xeon W7-3465X (28 Core), W7-3455 (24 Core), W7-3445 (20 Core), W7-2495X (24 Core), and the W7-2475X (20 Core) variants. The Xeon W7 lineup starts to split the Sapphire Rapids-SP family into the Xeon W-3000 and Xeon W-2000 lines which we will get to in a bit.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W5 CPU Family

Next up, we have the Xeon W5 family which includes the most SKUs, totaling 8. These include the Xeon W5-3435X (16 Core), Xeon W5-3433 (16 Core), Xeon W5-3425 (12 Core), Xeon W5-3423 (12 Core), Xeon W5-2465X (16 Core), Xeon W5-2455X (12 Core), Xeon W5-2445 (10 Core) and the Xeon W5-2435 (8 Core) SKUs.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W3 CPU Family

Finally, we have the Xeon W3 lineup which is the most entry-level segment with just two Xeon W-2000 SKUs, the Xeon W3-2425 (6 Core) and the Xeon W3-2423 (6 Core). The Xeon W3-2423 is the only SKU in the lineup that won't feature hyper-threading support so that's 6 cores and 6 threads.

2 of 9

Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU Lineup Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost L3 Cache Memory Support Max PCIe Gen5 Lanes TDP Xeon W9-3495X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 56/112 1.9 GHz 4.8 GHz 105 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 350W Xeon W9-3475X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 36/72 2.2 GHz 4.8 GHz 82.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 300W Xeon W7-3465X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 28/56 2.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 75.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 300W Xeon W7-3455 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 24/48 2.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 67.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W7-3445 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 20/40 2.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 52.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3435X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 2.1 GHz 4.7GHz 45.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3433 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 2.0 GHz 4.2 GHz 45.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 220W Xeon W5-3425 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz 30.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3423 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 2.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 30.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 220W Xeon W7-2495X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 24/48 2.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 45.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 225W Xeon W7-2475X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 20/40 2.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 37.5 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 225W Xeon W5-2465X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 3.1 GHz 4.7GHz 33.7 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 200W Xeon W5-2445X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz 30.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 200W Xeon W5-2445 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 10/20 3.1 GHz 4.6 GHz 26.2 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 175W Xeon W5-2435 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz 22.5 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 165W Xeon W3-2425 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 6/12 3.0 GHz 4.4 GHz 15.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 130W Xeon W3-2423 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 6/6 2.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 15.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 110W

Which Intel 2023 Desktop/Workstation CPU family are you interested in the most? Intel Raptor Lake Refresh

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W-2400

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W-3400

Intel Core i9-13900KS

None Vote to see results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.