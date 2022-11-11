Intel Xeon Max ‘Sapphire Rapids HBM’ CPUs Specs & Prices Leak Out: Xeon Platinum 9480 Flagship With Up To 56 Cores at $12980 US

A few days ago, Intel introduced its Xeon Max 'Sapphire Rapids' CPU lineup featuring HBM2e memory. Although Intel provides a technical disclosure featuring performance estimates and technology features of the lineup, we now have a first look at the specs and prices of the CPU family.

Intel Xeon M Max 'Sapphire Rapids' HBM CPUs Specs & Prices Detailed, At Least Five SKUs With Up To 56 Cores & $12980 US Pricing

The latest leak comes from YuuKi_AnS who has a follow-up post where he lists down at least five Intel Xeon Max CPUs within the Sapphire Rapids HBM lineup. The processors include the following:

Xeon Platinum 9480 - 56 Core (1.9 / 2.6 GHz) - $12980 US

$12980 US Xeon Platinum 9470 - 52 Core (2.0 / 2.7 GHz) - $11590 US

$11590 US Xeon Platinum 9468 - 48 Core (2.1 / 2.6 GHz) - $9900 US

$9900 US Xeon Platinum 9460 - 40 Core (2.2 / 2.7 GHz) - $8750 US

$8750 US Xeon Platinum 9462 - 32 Core (2.7 / 3.1 GHz) - $7995 US

The leaker has only listed the basic specifications such as model names, core counts, core clocks, and prices. Other details such as TDPs, Power Limits, Boost clocks, & cache configurations aren't revealed yet. But based on the specs, it looks like Intel is betting all on HBM2e memory for extra performance and not the clocks, similar to how AMD works with its 3D V-Cache parts. These are purpose-built for cache and bandwidth-optimized workloads and hence make sense. Core counts on these chips are similar to the non-HBM2e lineup and so would the cache. As for the naming, it looks like the 'Xeon Max' branding isn't used here but it is likely that this information is slightly old as Intel only revealed the latest family nomenclature just a few days ago.

Pricing-wise, Intel is charging much more for its HBM2e Sapphire Rapids Max CPUs compared to AMD's EPYC Genoa parts. The top AMD EPYC Genoa chip has an MSRP of $11,805 US and that is a 96-core part. Meanwhile, Intel with 56 cores and 64 GB of HBM2e memory is asking around $13K US and $11.5K US for the 52-core variant. These prices are quite steep and the performance must really have to be good in comparison to AMD's EPYC Genoa in order for it to make sense.

Intel Xeon Max 'Sapphire Rapids' HBM CPU Lineup

Intel has also detailed its Sapphire Rapids Xeon Max CPUs with HBM memory. From what Intel has shown, their Xeon CPUs will house up to four HBM packages, all offering significantly higher DRAM bandwidth versus a baseline Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU with 8-channel DDR5 memory. This is going to allow Intel to offer a chip with both increased capacity and bandwidth for customers that demand it. The HBM SKUs can be used in two modes, an HBM Flat mode & an HBM caching mode.

The standard Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon chip will feature 10 EMIB interconnects and the entire package will measure at a mighty 4446mm2. Moving over to the HBM variant, we are getting an increased number of interconnects which sit at 14 and are needed to interconnect the HBM2E memory to the cores.

The four HBM2E memory packages will feature 8-Hi stacks so Intel is going for at least 16 GB of HBM2E memory per stack for a total of 64 GB across the Sapphire Rapids-SP package. Talking about the package, the HBM variant will measure at an insane 5700mm2 or 28% larger than the standard variant. Compared to the recently leaked EPYC Genoa numbers, the HBM2E package for Sapphire Rapids-SP would end up 5% larger while the standard package will be 22% smaller.

Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon (Standard Package) - 4446mm2

4446mm2 Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon (HBM2E Package) - 5700mm2

5700mm2 AMD EPYC Genoa (12 CCD Package) - 5428mm2

It is also mentioned that the Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon Max CPUs will feature up to 80 PCIe Gen 5.0 / 4.0 lanes, support for 8-channel DDR5-4800 memory, up to 4 UPI & 16 GTs lanes & a x8 DMI PCIe 3.0 interface.