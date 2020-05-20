Leaked benchmarks for Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs with next-generation Xe GPUs have leaked out. The benchmarks show that Intel is on the right path to hitting at more than a 2X graphics performance increase over its current Gen 11 GPU featured on 10nm Ice Lake CPUs.

Intel Tiger Lake CPUs With Next-Gen Xe GPUs To Outclass AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPUs With 7nm Vega GPUs

The leaked performance numbers come from Rogame and NotebookCheck. According to the leak benchmark side posted by NotebookCheck, it looks like Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs with Xe graphics are aiming for more than 2X graphics performance uplift over the existing Gen 11 GPUs found in 10th Gen Ice Lake notebooks.

The reported slide mentions four different Tiger Lake SKUs with different configs which include a Core i3, a Core i5, and two Core i7 CPUs. The first three CPUs are listed at 15W while one of the i7 CPUs is listed at 28W. It's clear that these are Tiger Lake-U CPUs that are meant to compete with AMD's Ryzen 4000 U-series processors that come in 15-25W variants.

Coming to the performance metrics, an Intel Ice Lake Core i3 (G4) 15W CPU is taken as a reference with 48 EUs. According to the chart, an Ice Lake Core i7 (G7) 15W CPU with 64 EUs is just about 50% faster than the Core i3 variant but Tiger Lake CPUs blow them away entirely. The Tiger Lake Core i3 with 48 EUs based on the Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture at 15W is more than twice as fast as the Ice Lake Core i3 CPU and about 50%+ faster than the Ice Lake Core i7 with 64 EUs.

The Core i5 and Core i7 models are more insane with the Core Tiger Lake-U 15W i5 with 80 EUs offering up to a 2.5x performance increase over the Ice Lake Core i7 and around 30-40% increase over the Tiger Lake Core i3 with 48 EUs. The 15W Core i7 model with 96 EUs is more than 3x faster than the Ice Lake Core i3 and more than 2x faster than the Ice Lake Core i7 chip. Finally, there's the full 28W 96 EU Core i7 model in the Tiger Lake family, offering up to 3.5x performance over the Ice Lake Core i3 and about a 3x increase over the Ice Lake Core i7.

These numbers surely look too good to be true but there are good reasons to believe that they very well might be. As stated at the start of this post, I mentioned the other leak from Rogame & according to his own leaks, while the values provided by NotebookCheck might be a little too far off, the Tiger Lake-U chips in 3DMark do show a massive performance increase over Ice Lake Gen 11 GPUs.

Fire Strike 28W TGL-U 96EU LP4x: 4514 (180%)

4800U LP4x : 3906 (150.23%)

4700U LP4x : 3464 (133.23%)

25W 1065G7 SL3: 3241 (124.65%)

4500U LP4x : 3192 (122.77%)

4600U DDR4 : 2897 (111.42%)

> 15W 1065G7: 2600 (100%)

TGL-U i3 2.7GHz : 2281 (87.73%)

4450U : 2256 (86.77%) — _rogame (@_rogame) May 20, 2020

According to Rogame's number, early ES samples for a 28W Tiger Lake-U chip with 96 Gen 12 Xe GPU EUs shows an 80% performance increase over the Ice Lake Core i7 chip in 3DMark Firestrike. Compared to the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U which features 512 cores (8 CUs) at 1750 MHz, the Core i7 Tiger Lake-U chip is about 15% faster. Even the Tiger Lake Core i3 model sits comfortably ahead of the Ryzen 3 part which is interesting since these are still ES numbers we are looking at compared to a final/retail product from AMD.

Coming in mid of 2020, the Tiger Lake-CPUs featuring an enhanced 10nm architecture will be rocking the latest CPU and GPU cores which we can also expect to see in the next-gen desktop parts, codenamed Rocket Lake-S.

The main competition of the Intel Xe DG1 GPU would be NVIDIA's MX series and AMD's 7nm Vega GPUs integrated on entry-level AMD Ryzen 4000 & Intel 10th Gen CPU based notebooks as their standard GPU option. While not on par with the discrete graphics cards from NVIDIA or AMD, the Xe-LP GPU aims to tackle discrete/integrated MX/Vega series GPUs by offering more performance at increased efficiency and with a more optimized product stack at launch. We have already seen up to 40% better performance than AMD's 7nm Vega GPUs featured on Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPUs We already talked about the Xe DG1 discrete GPU in our post mentioned here so do head over there to learn more details of what to expect from Intel's Xe GPU architecture.