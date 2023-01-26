Intel & SiFive Reveal RISC-V Development Board With Quad-Core CPU Based On Intel 4 Process

Intel and RISC-V chip manufacturer, SiFive, are currently collaborating on resources to launch a development board based on the RISC-V architecture called the HiFive Pro P550, which would be based on the Intel 4 process node.

SiFive & Intel to launch HiFive Pro P550 RISC-V development board in Summer 2023 with Intel 4 process technology

Intel's Horse Creek SoC uses the Intel 4 process and shares the workload with the SiFive Performance P550 Core Complex. This quad-core applications processor utilizes a 13-stage, triple-issue, out-of-order pipeline with the RISC-V RV64GBC ISA, and on-board DDR5-5600 and PCIe Gen5.

The new HiFive Pro P550 is anticipated to include 16GB DDR5 memory, two PCIe expansion slots, USB 3.0, 1/10 GbE networking, integrated graphics, and an OCP DC-SCM remote interface that is ready for user management. The cost is expected to be within the premium range. It will seek use in developmental desktops and servers using "rack-based build/test/deploy" processes that will be perfect for RISC-V's available instruction set capabilities.

SiFive's official website has little information except what this article has already mentioned. WikiChip Fuse provides actual pictures of the development board, which will measure 244 x 244 mm and be considered a microATX form factor. The website states all information as "coming soon" and does not provide further details on the product.

Intel's website offers only some additional information, such as the specific instruction set that will be used (RV64GBC) and that it will provide an L2 cache of 128KB per core and 2MB of shared L3 cache. The number of USB 3.0 ports is expected to be six in total with two additional USB 2.0 ports. Lastly, Intel does reveal that it will support M.2 E-key (2230) for Bluetooth and M-key (2280) SSD modules but does not reveal capacities at this time.

2 of 9

Developers or interested parties who would like to stay up to date on the development and release of the HiFive Pro P550 RISC-V development board can register with SiFive on the company's official website. We are anticipating word of launch and pricing to come in the following months. The new RISC-V development board is expected to be available in the summer of 2023. Intel will supply their Horse Creek System on a Chip (SoC) for the new board.

News Sources: IT Home, SiFive, WikiChip Fuse