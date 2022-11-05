Menu
Company

Intel Says Its On Track With “Aggressive” 2030 Foundry Goals, Aiming The 2nd Spot By The End of The Decade

Jason R. Wilson
Nov 5, 2022, 09:40 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
A cleanroom inside an Intel fab/Intel Corporation

In numerous discussions and interviews, Intel has discussed the company's plans to grow and achieve the top position in chip manufacturing with rival companies such as Samsung and TSMC, two of the largest semiconductor plants globally. More recently, Intel stated how they were open to building chips for their competitors, AMD and NVIDIA, at their own fabs.

Intel sets itself to become one of the top chip foundries in the world by 2030

TSMC, the leading semiconductor foundry, with Samsung Electronics coming in second place, is the market share sector that Intel plans to achieve in the next decade, if not sooner. TSMC holds almost fifty-four percent of the market, with Samsung at slightly over sixteen percent of the share. Smaller factories, such as UMC and GlobalFoundries, are now lagging behind Intel at 6.9% and 5.9% of the market, respectively.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
China Gets Even More Rare Intel Arc A750 Limited “Gold” Edition Graphics Card

Our ambition is to be the No. 2 foundry in the world by the end of the decade, and [we] expect to generate leading foundry margins.

— President of Intel Foundry Services, Randhir Thakur, during a conversation with the newswebsite Nikkei Asia.

While Intel waits for the acquisition of Tower Semiconductor to complete next year, the company has already amassed a revenue of $576 million, to which the company will then put  $1.5 billion of revenue each year into the company's IFS business group. However, to achieve this goal, Intel must create aggressive business tactics to fulfill its mission. This will combine the creation of next-gen process technologies and new cutting-edge capacities for its IFS clientele, remain competitive with TSMC and Samsung with the positions once held by Tower Semiconductor alone, and continue to meet orders accessed from clients that generally look to the top two foundries for chips, and also smaller companies as well.

Intel is bullish with its massive production volume of chips in current 18A technology, which will continue to mature and flourish into 2025. The company is also focused on High-NA EUV tools for their 18A technology. For semiconductors, the company continues to build more fabrication plants for its 20A modules, with two constructed in Columbus, Ohio.

Outside US borders, Intel is also building a four-capable module at its Leixlip, Ireland location and beginning construction of their new fab in Magdeburg, Germany. The company is working with local governments to invest within the countries and partners such as Brookfield to invest close to $100 billion in facilities over the coming years.

Image: Ann Wang/Reuters

Intel has also adjusted spending by $2 million over the last year to use that extra amount to invest in new semiconductor creation to match Samsung.

The locations within which Intel has made connections have been advantageous for the company. Locating foundries outside of sectors that TSMC and Samsung are founded in assists with gaining the company more availability with enterprises to save on regular expenses that arise with locations in South Korea and Taiwan. Also, businesses might find that risk management would be limited by betting on Intel over TSMC or Samsung.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Exynos 2300 Still Alive and Kicking, but Samsung Will Not Launch It as a Flagship SoC

As we have engaged with foundry customers since launching IFS, it has become abundantly clear that many of these companies see the need for a more resilient and geographically balanced semiconductor supply chain.

— Randhir Thakur to Nikkei Asia

Lastly, the company will need to take risks with investments in new hardware, devices, and technology if it wants to keep its position or achieve the top fab globally.

News Sources: Tom's Hardware, Nikkel Asia

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order