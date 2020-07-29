Intel's 11th Generation Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs will be the first to support the PCIe Gen 4.0 protocol & this support has been showcased in a leaked entry that was spotted by TUM_APISAK over at the SiSoftware database. The Rocket Lake CPUs will also be the last generation of CPUs to utilize the 14nm process node.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU Spotted Alongside A Gen 4.0 PCIe NVMe SSD, Matching AMD's Mainstream Platform Feature Set Only A Year Late

The Intel Rocket Lake CPUs are expected to launch by the end of this year but we've heard a launch around CES 2021 too. Branded under the 11th Generation family, the Intel Rocket Lake CPUs will be offering a brand new core architecture which will be based on a 14nm process node. We've seen a range of engineering samples with up to 8 cores and 16 threads running at speeds of 5.0 GHz. The Rocket Lake CPUs will also be supported by the LGA 1200 socket which is currently featured on the Z490 motherboards.

Intel’s Next-Gen 10nm Ice Lake-SP CPU Tested, Dual 28 Cores & 56 Threads Chips Compared To A Single AMD EPYC 7742 64 Core CPU

One of the primary features of Z490 motherboards is support for PCIe Gen 4.0 devices, however, the current Comet Lake-S Desktop CPU lineup doesn't feature support for the Gen 4.0 protocol. It should only be enabled when Z490 motherboards are paired with Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs. All major board makers have at least some form of PCIe Gen 4.0 support on their Z490 boards with MSI, Gigabyte, and ASRock having the most hardware-level features incorporated on their boards to ensure that when Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs land, users will have no issue plugging in a PCIe Gen 4.0 device and get access to higher transfer speeds that the protocol offers.

The latest Rocket Lake Desktop CPU entry shows just that along with a couple of other interesting details. First up, the Rocket Lake-S Desktop CP was tested with an unnamed PCIe SSD with 1 TB of capacity and running in PCIe 4x4 mode. The device posted a bandwidth of up to 1.2 GB/s and I/O speeds of 45,000 IOPS. This confirms that Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs will be the first platform on Intel's side to offer PCIe Gen 4.0 support. At the same time, AMD has been offering Gen 4.0 support since last year on its X570 platform.

While there are no details for this specific chip, it does house a 32 EU Gen 12 'Xe' GPU. The 32 EUs make up for a total of 256 cores. The GPU is clocked at 1150 MHz which is a standard clock and not much different than the 1300 MHz clocks we've seen on the Tiger Lake mobility parts. The GPUs on Tiger Lake CPUs scale up to 96 EUs for a total of 768 cores. That's about it as far as this specific ES CPU is concerned.

Intel All Set To Unveil & Detail Its Next-Gen Xe Graphics Next Month

Intel's Z490 platform is fully prepped to support the 11th Gen Desktop CPU lineup but there's still some doubt from board makers whether Intel will openly support two platforms at once as they did with Z370 and Z390 or whether Z490 and Z590 would be locked down to just one gen of CPUs (Z490 for Comet Lake and Z590 for Rocket Lake). We've already stated that it would be a really bad call from Intel to lock down Rocket Lake to just Z590 platforms provided that Z490 has already been labeled to support next-generation CPUs by several board manufacturers.

We also recently covered how the 11th Gen Desktop CPUs will be getting higher power ratings across the board and may necessitate the use of higher-end and more expensive motherboards.

Here's Everything We Know About The 11th Generation Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform is expected to feature support on LGA 1200 socket which will make its debut with Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching alongside the 500-series motherboards but it has since been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs.

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new processor core architecture

New Xe graphics architecture

Increased DDR4 speeds

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

DIscrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

The architecture for Rocket Lake CPUs is said to be a hybrid between the Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design but will feature Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture. We have also been told that the Z590 motherboard series with Thunderbolt 4.0 support will be announced later this year so expect more information on Rocket Lake CPUs once Intel has released its 11th Gen Tiger Lake, mobility family.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake 14nm 8/16? TBA 400/500-Series? LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2020? Alder Lake 10nm? 16/32? TBA TBA LGA 1700 DDR5? PCIe Gen 4.0? 2021? Meteor Lake 7nm? TBA TBA TBA TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 4.0? 2022?