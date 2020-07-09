Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPU configurations have leaked out and it looks like the blue team is getting ready to tackle AMD's Ryzen 4000 Vermeer CPUs with a Frankenstein of a family that will retain the 14nm process node.

Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Configurations Leak Out - Core i9 With 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Core i7 With 8 Cores / 12 Threads and Core i5 With 6 Cores / 12 Threads - All With 125W TDP on 14nm

We have talked about the Intel Rocket Lake family on various occasions since the family started getting leaks all the way back in 2019. A fresh leak has now been reported by Videocardz which comes in the form of a roadmap for the upcoming Rocket Lake Desktop vPRO family. The vPro lineup is essentially the standard lineup but with added security features through the Intel vPro platform.

Intel Core i9-10850K Desktop CPU Spotted, A Cheaper 10 Core Unlocked Chip With Up To 5.20 GHz Clocks

The roadmap shows that there are at least three unlocked or 'K' series Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs in the works. There may be more in addition to the standard 65W and 35W lineups however they're not mentioned on the leaked roadmap. The lineup includes:

Intel 11th Gen Core i9 vPRO - 8 Core / 16 Thread, 16 MB Cache

Intel 11th Gen Core i7 vPRO - 8 Core / 12 Thread, 16 MB Cache

Intel 11th Gen Core i5 vPRO - 6 Core / 12 Thread, 12 MB Cache

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Core i9, Core i7, Core i5 Die Configurations

It's been known for some time now that Intel's Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPU family would max out at 8 cores and 16 threads. The unlocked Core i9 variant features 8 cores & 16 threads which are lower than the Core i9-10900K with 10 cores and 20 threads. Intel is possibly making up for the cores and threads loss with a new architecture which is said to be a hybrid of Sunny Cove (Ice Lake) & Willow Cove (Tiger Lake) but featured on a 14nm process node.

We have yet to see how this architecture performs versus Intel's existing Skylake based offerings but the loss in cores and threads may lead to a significant impact in multi-tasking environments. The 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S Core i9 also features 16 MB of cache which is also similar to the Sunny Cove family rather than the Willow Cove cores which have a different cache layout.

Intel Comet Lake-S Core i9-10900K & Core i7-10700K CPUs Land on Silicon Lottery, Pre-Binned 10 Core With 5.1 GHz All-Core OC For $949 US, 8 Core For $559 US

The Rocket Lake Core i7 variant is also an interesting part. Here you see the core count sticking to 8 but the thread count dropping to 12. This unusual number of threads isn't entirely impossible but it could also be a typo on the specific roadmap as the source indicates. Regardless, the chip features 16 MB of cache which would mean that the chip is a disabled version of the Core i9 variant which did not pass quality control.

Lastly, we have the Core i5 variant which sticks to 6 cores & 12 threads with a total of 12 MB cache. This part remains unaffected and retains the same config as its 10th Gen sibling with performance increases coming from higher clocks and better architecture. All models are listed as 125W models and just to be clear, that figure is measured at the base clock speeds with PL2 limits (boost clocks power) randing between 220-250W.

Intel Coffee Lake Getting A Refresh For Entry-Level Segment?

The other interesting thing that the roadmap lists is what seems to be sort of a 14nm Coffee Lake Refresh. This would suggest that Intel may still be launching Comet Lake-S Desktop CPUs even when its 11th Gen lineup is hitting retail shelves.

The refresh includes new models in the Core i3 and the Pentium Gold segment but no details are mentioned. What is likely is that these models are exclusive to the vPRO family and not made for the general audience however, most of the Pro variants do end up getting listed under the normal family.

Here's Everything We Know About The 11th Generation Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform is expected to feature support on LGA 1200 socket which will make its debut with Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching alongside the 500-series motherboards but it has since been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs.

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new processor core architecture

New Xe graphics architecture

Increased DDR4 speeds

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

DIscrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

Once again, the reason I think that Rocket Lake is using Willow Cove cores is that Tiger Lake with the same architecture features Xe Gen 12 graphics while Ice Lake with Sunny Cove cores is using the Gen 11 GPU. We've been told that the Z590 motherboard series with Thunderbolt 4.0 support will be announced later this year so expect more information on Rocket Lake CPUs once Intel has released its 11th Gen Tiger Lake, mobility family.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake 14nm 8/16? TBA 400/500-Series? LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2020? Alder Lake 10nm? 16/32? TBA TBA LGA 1700 DDR5? PCIe Gen 4.0? 2021? Meteor Lake 7nm? TBA TBA TBA TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 4.0? 2022?