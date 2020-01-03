Intel Releases the Horse Ridge Chip for Quantum Computing!

Intel has introduced its new cryogenic control chip, codenamed Horse Ridge, that will speed up the development of quantum computing systems. Intel has stated that the Horse Ridge chip will be available to commercially viable quantum computers. The Horse Ridge Quantum chips were co-developed by both Intel Labs and QuTech, a joint venture between TU Delft and TNO (Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research).

The Horse Ridge cryogenic control chip can control multiple qubits (quantum bits) at the same time, an essential feature that is required to build large-scale commercial quantum computer systems, according to Intel. Intel believes that one of the significant challenges of quantum computing isn't the production of qubits, compute elements that exist in multiple states simultaneously, but instead, the interconnects and control electronics.

Most of the current quantum computers rely on existing electronic tools to link the quantum system inside a cryogenic refrigerator, which controls the qubit performance. While most quantum chips and computers require to be placed in absolute zero to function adequately, while the Horse Ridge chip can operate at approximately 4 Kelvin, which is slightly warmer than absolute zero. Since each of these particles is controlled individually, the cabling limits the ability to scale quantum computing systems to the hundred or thousands of qubit to hit significant performance levels. The Horse Ridge SoC uses a complex signal processing techniques to translate instruction into microwave pulses that manipulate states of qubits. Due to that fact, this card can significantly simplify the design of quantum computers.

Horse Ridge is a highly integrated, mix signal SoC that brings the qubit control to the quantum refrigerator, as close as possible to the particle themselves — effectively reducing the number of cables by hundreds running to and from the quantum refrigerator. Horse ridge is programmed with instructions that correlate to some basic qubit operations.

This chip was developed by Intel Labs and QuTech, which is a joint venture between TU Delft and TNO (Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research). This chip utilizes Intel's proven 22 nm FinFET process technology that has been around since 2012.