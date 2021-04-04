Intel has released the first official graphics driver for its Rocket Lake CPUs featuring the Iris Xe integrated GPUs. At launch, the Rocket Lake lineup was the first desktop family to feature the brand new Iris Xe (Xe-LP) graphics architecture but it took Intel a few days before official driver support landed for them.

Well, Intel has finally released the graphics drivers for its Iris Xe GPUs featured on the Rocket Lake CPUs. The 27.20.100.9316 is 426 MB in size but the more interesting part is that the date it is listed for is 3rd March 2021. This suggests that while the support for Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs is new, the driver itself isn't technically different than the ones already available for Iris Xe GPUs. Intel simply added support for Rocket Lake CPUs on its existing driver suite and called it a day & it does make sense considering all Iris Xe chips are essentially based on the same Xe-LP GPU architecture.

Following are the release notes for the Intel graphics driver itself:

HIGHLIGHTS

Fix for crash seen when launching Outriders* on Intel Iris X e Max graphics.

Stability fixes for DaVinci Resolve* on Intel Iris Xe Max graphics.

IMPROVEMENTS

Game loading time improvements for Death Stranding * on Intel Iris Xe graphics .

DEVELOPER HIGHLIGHTS

Support for New Level Zero loader layer tracing API.

Install the Intel Driver & Support Assistant, which automatically checks for drivers on a regular basis and can provide notifications when new drivers are available. This is a DCH driver. Click for more information about DCH drivers

Supported OS versions

OS Reference:

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - Fall Creators Update (1709)(RS3)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - April 2018 Update (1803)(RS4)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2018 Update (1809)(RS5)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2019 Update (1903)(19H1)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - November 2019 Update (1909)(19H2)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2020 Update (2004)(20H1)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2020 Update (20H2)

Platform (OS Support)

6th Gen Core processor family (Codename Skylake) (RS3+)

7th Gen Core processor family (Codename Kaby Lake) (RS3+)

8th Gen Core processor family (Codename Kaby Lake-R, Coffee Lake) (RS3+)

9th Gen Core processor family (Codename Coffee Lake-R) (RS3+)

Apollo Lake (RS3+)

Amber Lake (RS3+)

Gemini Lake (RS3+)

Whiskey Lake (RS3+)

Comet Lake (RS3+)

10th Gen Core processor family (Codename Ice Lake) (RS3+)

Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology (Codename Lakefield) (19H2+)

Pentium Processor family (Codename Jasper Lake) (19H2+)

Celeron Processor family (Codename Jasper Lake) (19H2+)

Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Tiger Lake) (19H2+)

Iris Xe Dedicated Graphics family (Codename DG1) (20H1+)

11th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Rocket Lake) (20H2+)

If you're running an Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPU and make some sort of use for the Iris Xe chip featured on it, then it is essential that you get these drivers installed. You can download them here.