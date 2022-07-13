Menu
Company

Intel’s Power Play: Begins Hiring Execs From Rivaling Foundries To Tackle TSMC & Samsung

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 13, 2022
Intel's Power Play: Begins Hiring Execs From Rivaling Foundries To Tackle TSMC & Samsung

Intel has continued its practice of hiring executives and highly-experienced employees from several companies in a bid to become the largest chip manufacturer worldwide. The x86-focused company intends to take control away from companies like Samsung and TSMC.

Intel pushes to manufacture more x86 chips worldwide, hires rival company executives to make plans a reality

The Register recently reported that Gelsinger and the company added Suk Lee and Michael Chang for Intel's Foundry Services. The two execs are veterans of rival TSMC and combined have almost four and a half decades with the previous company.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Arc Truck With Arc GPU-Powered Gaming PCs Is Coming To LANFest In Colorado But Will The Driver Be Fast Enough?

Suk Lee will take over Vice President duties for Intel's ecosystem tech office, while Michael Chang will overtake the VP of customer enablement. The Register discovered this recently on the website LinkedIn.

Lee has thirteen years spent at TSMC, serving as Vice President for TSMC's design infrastructure management sector. On the other hand, Chang was the director of advanced technology solutions for the company. They both left their terms in June 2022.

In March of 2021, Intel launched its Foundry Services in an effort for the company to revitalize the stance it once had several years ago and become a more prominent figure in chip manufacturing worldwide. Through Intel's downfalls, companies such as Apple and AMD have had a larger grasp on the marketplace with more advanced solutions due to their relationships with TSMC and Samsung.

The following steps for Intel? The Xeon processor company is planning to acquire Israel's Tower Semiconductor in a bid of $5.4 billion.

Intel Confirms Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs Have Been Delayed Once Again, Volume Ramp Pushed Back 1
Sandra Rivera, executive vice president, and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group at Intel Corporation displays a wafer holding 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors (code-named Sapphire Rapids) before the opening of Vision 2022 on May 10 in Dallas. During the hybrid event, Intel’s leaders will announce advancements across silicon, software, and services, showcasing how Intel brings together technologies and the ecosystem to unlock business value for customers today and in the future.

So far, we have seen Hong Hao, hired earlier this year for Intel Foundry Services, who previously had a stint as Senior VP and Head of Samsung's North American foundry section. During that same time, Margaret Han, who served over two decades with TSMC, was hired for Intel as the Senior Director of global external manufacturing sourcing and supplier management for the company's Foundry Services.

Included in recent hires by Intel is Walter Ng, currently VP of the North American business development, which Intel hired from UMC after close to eight years of service. Also, another executive was Lluis Paris, whose role with Intel is now Chief of Staff to Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur. Paris was with TSMC for almost one and a half decades.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
MSI Commences 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU BIOS Support For Z690, H670, B660 Motherboards

While it seems like Intel is placing itself in a better position to overcome TSMC and Samsung soon, that information could not be farther from the truth. Intel Foundry Services has only seen revenue of $283 million in its first quarter, while rivals TSMC and Samsung amassed $17.5 billion and $5.3 billion, respectively, during the same time frame.

Intel Next-Gen Xeon CPU Rumors Talk Emerald Rapids, Granite Rapids & Diamond Rapids: Up To 144 Lion Cove Cores By 2025 1
The final 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU with its multi-chiplet design housing Compute & HBM2e tiles. (Image Credits: CNET)

Gelsinger and company are looking into partnerships with companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Cisco. The plan is for Intel to utilize the contract manufacturing section to grow it into a highly profitable business for the company. But, only time will tell if Intel can keep its current stride and not have the setbacks experienced in the past.

News Source: The Register

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order