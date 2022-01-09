Ex-Apple Engineer Who Designed The M1 SOC Lands at Intel To ‘Create Groundbreaking SOCs’

Intel has just acquired a new engineer who was behind the creation of Apple's M1 SOC for Macs and is now poised to create groundbreaking SOCs for the blue team.

Apple Engineer Who Designed the M1 SOC Hired By Intel To 'Create Groundbreaking SOC's

Former Apple Engineer & Director of Mac system architecture, Jeff Wilson, has announced over at his LinkedIn profile that he has joined Intel and will be working with Intel's engineering teams in the creation of next-generation SOCs.

A SOC, otherwise known as a System-on-chip, is a complete solution that houses the CPU, GPU, IO, and other IPs on the same chip. With Intel going for a more hybrid architectural approach, an SOC design is a perfect choice for team blue who will be leveraging their next-generation process and new technologies such as FORVEROS and EMIB to create the next computing solutions for clients & servers.

It has been an incredible ride and I could not be prouder of all we accomplished during my time there, culminating in the Apple SIlicon transition with the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max SOCs and systems I’m pleased to share that I have started a new position as Intel Fellow, Design Engineering Group CTO, Client SoC Architecture at Intel Corporation. I could not be more thrilled to be back working with the amazing teams there to help create groundbreaking SOCs. Great things are ahead! Jeff Wilson, Intel Design Engineering Group CTO, Client SOC Architecture

Prior to Apple, Jeff had worked at Intel as the Principle Engineer and Lead architecture for client PC chipsets during 2010-2013 and as a Principal Architect at NVIDIA (2007-2008). While we don't know what Jeff will be working on as his next project at Intel, it should be noted that not long ago, well-renowned and legendary chip architect, Jim Keller, had also joined Intel as the Senior VP of Silicon Engineering between 2018-2020. Jim had also worked at Apple and moved on to AMD to work on their Zen core architecture. With several top-tier engineers, Intel definitely has a lot of goodies for consumers planned for the next several years.

We recently got to see Intel's Meteor Lake SOC test chips from Fab 42 in Arizona and we also know that after that comes Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, and Nova Lake. All of these are going to be a major step in a hybrid SOC design for the blue team that will help them compete against Apple's future Mx and AMD's Zen solutions.

