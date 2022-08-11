Menu
Company

Intel Placing Bets On OneAPI’s Multi-GPU Support For Arc Gaming & Arc Pro Graphics Cards

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 11, 2022
Intel Placing Bets On OneAPI's Multi-GPU Support For Arc Gaming & Arc Pro Graphics Cards 1

Intel showcased its Arc Gaming and Arc Pro graphics cards are SIGGRAPH this week and one of the company's rep confirmed that the blue team is ready with Multi-GPU support through its oneAPi.

Intel Arc Multi-GPU Support Through oneAPi On The Way For Arc Pro & Arc Gaming Graphics Cards

It has been several years since AMD & NVIDIA abandoned any sort of multi-GPU support for their consumer-grade graphics cards. While the technology still exists in the server and HPC segment, it has more or less disappeared from the gaming scene. The reason is due to the poor scaling & value that Multi-GPU APIs offer in games plus having Multi-GPU supported within engines means that developers have to add in extra hard work for an extremely small user base.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Gaming Benchmarks Revealed, Up To 5% Faster Than RTX 3060 Across 48 DX12 & Vulkan Titles

Content creation apps and server workloads on the other hand can offer better utilization of multiple GPUs and we have seen how NVIDIA with its MIG (Multi-Instance GPU) design & AMD with its GPU chiplets are gaining the ground in the HPC segment. Intel has a similar chiplet-Esque design coming soon with its Ponte Vecchio and its future Rialto Bridge iteration that will take advantage of oneAPi's multi-GPU suite.

Even looking at content creation apps, we see that NVIDIA's top-of-the-line hardware has been designed to support at least two-way NVLINK. There's a reason why the NVIDIA RTX 3090 series alongside the RTX A6000 graphics cards offer that functionality since certain PRO workloads are designed to do just that.

Intel Placing Bets On OneAPI's Multi-GPU Support For Arc Gaming & Arc Pro Graphics Cards 2

Intel with its oneAPi believes that they can also leverage Multi-GPU performance of their own hardware including Arc Gaming and Arc Pro graphics cards. Talking to TweakTown's Rob Squires, An Intel representative stated that Arc Multi-GPU support was ready to be showcased at SIGGRAPH 2022 however the reason they didn't show any demos was because the only test unit they had for Arc was a small NUC chassis which can only house a single graphics card, in this case, an Arc A770 Limited Edition.

Intel is finalizing their oneAPi software for multi-GPU support. It turns out that it was only due to the inability to find the right chassis that prevented Intel from showing off a multi-GPU solution on the show floor this week.

What was made clear, though, is that software support for an Intel multi-GPU solution is here and almost made its debut at SIGGRAPH 2022. The source we spoke with at Intel was referring to the consumer version of the discrete Arc GPU line, but adding support for the Arc Pro line should not be that far behind.

via TweakTown

The Intel representative also revealed that the Multi-GPU oneAPi software support they were going to showcase was developed around the consumer Arc GPUs or the Gaming lineup but the company will also be adding support for the same technology across its Arc Pro lineup of chips. Now whether oneAPi Multi-GPU optimization only targets PRO apps or gaming too remains to be seen but it would definitely be nice to see if Intel gets to offer some decent Multi-GPU gaming performance versus its competitors. The company has already been adding various Multi-GPU optimizations to its oneVPL and oneAPI libraries.

Having two Arc A750 running together could offer a nice gain in performance versus an RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 in the right gaming title (optimized around DX12 & Vulkan APIs) but one reason why Multi-GPU is no longer viable for most gaming PCs is that it adds more cost, more power, more heat and the overall portfolio of apps and games that can take advantage of it are too low, to begin with. Hopefully, with Intel disclosing more details of its Arc lineup in the days ahead, we will get more detailed information.

News Sources: Igor'

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 3070
USD 570
RTX 3080
RTX 3090
USD 1,260

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order