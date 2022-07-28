Menu
Company

Intel Moves All CPU iGPUs From 6th To 10th Gen To Legacy Status, Will Only Get Critical Security Updates

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 28, 2022
Intel Moves All CPU iGPUs From 6th To 10th Gen To Legacy Status, Will Only Get Critical Security Updates 1
Image source: Jason R. Wilson, Wccftech.

Intel has moved its entire 6th till 10th Gen CPU iGPU family to legacy status and will now only be issuing critical security updates. This decision by the company will directly impact Windows users and eventually affect Linux users.

Intel moves 6th to 10th Gen Core CPU iGPU support to the legacy software branch to segment the company's graphics drivers

The recent Windows 31.0.101.2111 driver, located on Intel's support website, announces that the company has chosen to move Atom, Pentium, Celeron, and any graphics processors between the 6th and 10 Gen Cores to the company's legacy support. When the 31.0.101.3222 drivers were published, the company felt it appropriate to transfer Comet Lake, Kaby Lake, and Skylake processor support to the legacy branch. The drivers focused on integrated graphics.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
ASUS & Gigabyte Motherboards With Intel Chipsets Vulnerable To CosmicStrand “UEFI Firmware Rootkit” Malware
Image source: Jason R. Wilson, Wccftech.

Starting today, Intel will bundle the current and legacy drivers into one single driver package for Windows, except for the 11th and 12th Gen Core processors, the DG1 series, and Arc GPUs. While it is an intelligent decision and perfect for end-users, hopefully, the company can fully integrate all legacy and current branches into one single branch, limiting the amount of confusion from Intel users.

The company states that "critical fixes and security vulnerabilities" will only be the company's concern for that chosen legacy hardware. Updates will roll out quarterly instead of monthly or even day-zero game updates as newer generations receive. There may also be fewer updates to drivers falling in the 6th to 10th Gen Core lines transferring to legacy status. Critical updates are anticipated to still come at appropriate times, significantly if it impacts security or failing operations.

Support for Skylake through Comet Lake's iGPUs will still be available within the single driver for Windows but will not see any other minor changes or fixes. Michael Larabel of the website Phoronix notes that the move by the company is not unexpected as he reported, "... about Intel's Compute-Runtime beginning to disable older Intel generations of support with Windows builds just days ago."

Linux users have less to feel affected by Intel's iGPU support will continue within the main Linux kernel and Mesa Vulkan and OpenGL graphics drivers. Larabel continues to note that most older integrated graphics by Intel are still available within Linux.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order