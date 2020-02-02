New Intel microcode updates are now live for almost all the versions of Windows 10, including the latest November 2019 Update and the original version of the desktop operating system released back in 2015. These optional updates can be downloaded through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

These updates fix several security issues, and were already delivered for some CPUs. The Windows maker revised the support page last week, adding that the Intel microcode updates are now also available for the following families:

Denverton

Sandy Bridge

Sandy Bridge E, EP

Valley View

Whiskey Lake U

Microsoft and Intel have shared the list of processors that these updates are out for. You can check if the latest Intel microcode updates are out for your CPU from the following list, depending on the Windows 10 version you are using.

Intel microcode updates for Windows 10