Menu
Company

Intel Meteor Lake & AMD Zen 4 Updates For GCC v13 Compiler Suite Continue Rolling Out

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 18, 2022, 03:14 AM EDT
Intel Meteor Lake & AMD Zen 4 Updates For GCC v13 Compiler Suite Continue Rolling Out

Intel & AMD are updating the GNU Compiler Collection at practically the same time, preparing both companies for their upcoming releases. Intel focuses on readying Meteor Lake and Sierra Forest, while rival AMD is prepping to release its Ryzen 7000 series CPUs that are part of the company's "Zen 4" architecture.

Intel Meteor Lake & AMD Zen 4 CPUs see further enablement to the GCC 13 suite to prepare the next generation of architectures

Intel continued their patchwork around the 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake architecture in GCC and introduced drivers and support for their 14th Gen Core Meteor Lake series and Sierra Forest processors. Sierra Forest is the company's new fully Xeon E-core-based processor for data centers.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Gigabyte Preps Custom Intel Arc A380 & A310 Graphics Cards, Another AIB For The Blue Team

The recent work by the company for Raptor Lake and GCC support surrounded the addition of the "-march=raptorlake" target. Michael Larabel of Phoronix notes that Raptor Lake carries similarities in its instruction set architecture and points out that if developers had replaced "raptorlake" with "alderlake," it may very well display similar, if not identical, results.

Intel Core i3-N305 & Core i3-N300 Alder Lake-N CPUs Spotted With 8 Gracemont E-Cores 1

The Sierra Forest work in GCC is still being reviewed, but it is anticipated that the process will be completed well before the April 2023 release.

On the other side of the tech giants, AMD has published Zen 4 processor enablement for the GCC 13 in preparation for the company's Ryzen 7000 series processors. The target code, "Znver4," received the "basic enablement patch," but it appears to offer the same command sets as the Zen 3 architecture and is not showing adjustments to any tables, instructions, and more. It is noted that the "Znver3" targets were transferred from that architecture to the new Znver4 target. The target code enablement currently for "Znver4" is for:

  • PTA_AVX512F
  • PTA_AVX512DQ
  • PTA_AVX512IFMA
  • PTA_AVX512CD
  • PTA_AVX512BW
  • PTA_AVX512VL
  • PTA_AVX512BF16
  • PTA_AVX512VBMI
  • PTA_AVX512VBMI12
  • PTA_AVX512GFNI
  • PTA_AVX512VNNI
  • PTA_AVX512BITALG
  • PTA_AVX512VP0PCNTDQ

AMD has until before April of 2023 to finalize any current and future support for GCC surrounding the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. AMD is known for focusing on one specific enablement or support for open-source development. Engineers will typically introduce updates and bug fixes more individually than in a large package, causing some drivers and updates to either be delayed or pushed back until the next full release of support packages.

News Sources: Phoronix, Phoronix

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order