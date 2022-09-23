Menu
Intel Graphics Driver Prep For 14th Gen Meteor Lake Tiled-GPU Enablement

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 23, 2022, 02:32 AM EDT
Intel To Disclose New Information on 14th Gen Meteor Lake & 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs at HotChip 34
14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs have been pictured in both 'Standard' & 'High-Density' packages. (Image Credits: PC-Watch)

Continuing with Intel's drm-intel-gt-next pull for Linux 6.1, the company has published the final pull request for the newest features such as enablement for the tiled-GPU featured on the Meteor Lake CPUs.

Intel readies more Meteor Lake code for graphics driver within Linux 6.1

The latest inclusion to Intel's drm-intel-next pull for the upcoming Linux 6.1 kernel is additional Meteor Lake inclusions, this time focusing on graphics. As final support for Raptor Lake is concluding within Linux, the open-source development department of Intel has started initial preparations for the following Meteor Lake architecture, which will follow the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

Intel did its best to ensure that Meteor Lake will utilize many of the same capabilities of the DG2 Arc Alchemist GPUs. The company is anticipating that its tile-based chiplet design will be more efficient and advanced than previous generations. Meteor Lake will offer, similar to DG2, the same paths used for driver code, except the standalone media unit. Meteor Lake's new merge pull request will include the DP AUX support for USB Type-C ports, display power wells code, GPIO, and GMBUS support enablement, along with more low-level changes.

Lastly, the newest merge pull request for Linux 6.1 will activate seamless M/N alterations for supporting eDP panels, additional patches, and varying code refactoring.

Below is a summary of the current changes and additions.

Features and functionality:

  • More Meteorlake platform enabling
  • Allow seamless M/N changes on eDP panels that support it
  • Switch DSC debugfs from output bpp to input bpc

Refactoring and cleanups:

  • Clocking and DPLL refactoring and cleanups to support seamless M/N
  • Plenty of VBT definition and parsing updates and cleanups
  • Extract SKL watermark code to a separate file, and clean up
  • Clean up IPC interfaces and debugfs
  • Continue moving display data under drm_i915_private display sub-struct
  • Display quirk handling refactoring and abstractions
  • Stop using implicit dev_priv in gmbus registers
  • BUG_ON() removals and conversions to drm_WARN_ON() and BUILD_BUG_ON()
  • Use drm_dp_phy_name() for logging (Jani) - Use REG_BIT() macros for CDCLK registers
  • Move display and media IP versions to runtime info

Fixes:

  • Fix DP MST suspend to avoid use-after-free
  • Fix HPD suspend to avoid use-after-free for fbdev
  • Fix various PSR issues regarding selective update and damage clips
  • Fix runtime pm wakerefs for driver remove and release
  • Fix conditions for filtering fixed modes for panels
  • Fix TV encoder clock computation
  • Fix dvo mode_valid hook return type

Merges:

  • Backmerge drm-next to sync the DP MST atomic changes

For users interested in the complete list of details included in the newest merge request from the blue team for drm-intel-gt-next in Linux 6.1, readers should click here for direct access to the changelog in the official mailing list.

News Source: Phoronix

