Intel Fails To Deliver Promised Day-0 Graphics Driver For Elden Ring on PC

Elden Ring, the newest open-world role-playing game from Bandai Namco, was released several days ago, winning tons of praise for its gameplay, graphics, and extensive experience. Intel players have not had a great experience so far, and it is the fault of Team blue & not gaming giant Bandai Namco.

Intel has not launched a crucial driver for the new game Elden Ring which it promised, leaving players with a deplorable gaming experience

The headache for Intel is that the company has ensured gamers that they would release a Day-0 graphics driver, precisely for Elden Ring. Upon further searching, the website redirect for the Intel driver takes gamers to the 101.1121 drivers that Intel initially released in November of last year, which is in no way fully optimized for the new game.

The specific graphics driver page created for Elden Ring does not reveal a driver change.

This driver situation would also be less of an issue due to Bandai Namco partnering with Intel to ensure the driver for the graphics was initially optimized upon launch. Unfortunately, the game was released yesterday without a new driver from Intel.

We’re very excited to be partnering with @BandaiNamcoUS for #EldenRing, one of the most anticipated game releases in 2022. Get our Intel day-0 graphics driver on February 24th to ensure your system is optimized for Elden Ring when it launches. pic.twitter.com/hB2coiPQX8 — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) February 18, 2022

The problems for Intel continue to rise when it comes to upcoming AAA games. Not only is the Elden Ring driver missing, but no one has seen any updates for the last six weeks from Intel in regards to updates to optimizing for their newer platform, the DG2 Arc Alchemist. The lack of immediacy from Team Blue does not assure gamers that they can trust Intel to release further updates more appropriately and on time.

Intel's new Arch Alchemist gaming discrete GPU is set to become available in a few days. However, there has been discussion that the new discrete GPU will be pushed back to June for an official release, possibly around the same time frame as this year's PAX East electronics and gaming convention.

There has been no word from Intel about their plan to fix this current Elden Ring driver problem or how they intend to speed up the process of offering updates for when newly released games hit the market.