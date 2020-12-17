An Intel Xe Discrete Graphics card has been spotted within the Geekbench database which seems to be a rather entry-level variant. The card was spotted by TUM_APISAK and was tested on an Intel 9th Gen platform.

Intel's Entry-Level Discrete Graphics Cards Show Up, Feature 1024 Cores, 1400 MHz Clocks & 3 GB Memory

The same graphics card was also spotted within the SiSoftware Sandra database a while back with identical specifications. It seems like Intel is currently validating and testing its entry-level designs for Xe powered discrete graphics cards.

As per Geekbench, this particular Intel Xe Discrete graphics card features 128 compute units or EU's in Intel's case. This rounds up to 1024 cores for this particular card which is not huge at all considering the Intel Iris Xe Max for notebooks features a total of 768 cores in 96 EUs. This card isn't based on Xe-LP GPU since that maxes out at 96 EUs. It is possible that we are looking at an early variant of either Xe-HP or Xe-HPG. The latter seems most likely since Xe-HP will have various Tile SKUs starting at 1-Tile which is 512 EUs or 4096 cores.

Other specifications include a 1400 MHz clock speed and 3 GB of memory which is also likely to be GDDR6 based. The Intel Xe discrete graphics card scored 9311 points in the OpenCL benchmark & it looks like the GPU wasn't running proper drivers or wasn't operating at its specified clock speeds since the Iris Xe Max is able to score around 15,000 points in the same benchmark. This unknown graphics card should at least be faster than the Iris Xe parts considering it has more cores but as I stated, the drivers or the chip itself is in a very early stage at this point.

GPU Family Intel Xe-LP (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HPG (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HP (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HP (2nd Gen) Intel Xe-HPC (1st Gen) GPU Segment Entry-Level (Integrated + Discrete) Mainstream / High-End Gaming (Discrete) Datacenter & Workstation Datacenter & Workstation High Performance Computing GPU Gen Gen 12 Gen 12 Gen 12 Gen 13 Gen 12 Process Node Intel 10nm SuperFin External Foundry Intel 10nm SuperFin TBA Intel 10nm SuperFin

External Foundry GPU Products Tiger Lake

DG1/SG1 Cards DG2 GPUs Arctic Sound Jupiter Sound Ponte Vecchio Specs / Design 96 EUs / 1 Tile /1 GPU 512 EUs / 1 Tile / 1 GPU 2048 EUs / 4 Tiles Per GPU TBA 8192 EUs / 16 Tiles per GPU Memory Subsystem LPDDR4/GDDR6 GDDR6 HBM2e TBA HBM2e Launch 2020 2021 2021 2022? 2021-2022

Intel is expected to release their Xe-HPG line of gaming and enthusiast-grade graphics cards next year so it is very possible we get to see some sort of roadmap or announcement by them at CES 2021.