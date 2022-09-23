Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Box Packaging Leaks Out, Slim With Wafer-Enclosed Chip

The packaging of Intel's next-generation Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU has leaked out and it is much slimmer than the previous design. Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs will be unveiled officially next week.

Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPUs Come In Premium Box Package With The Chip Enclosed Within A Wafer

The recent leak was posted by Twitter leaker HXL, who located the picture in a private WeChat group. The new Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K CPU box offers a thinner design and alters the plastic wafer's color from gold to a new silver colorway.

In the last couple of years, Intel has utilized premium-style designs for their K-series processor boxes. The previous method, last seen in August, has been discontinued to make way for the newest box design. The last box was also the company's third version of the K-series processors.

2 of 9

The new, slim box design will enable Intel to ship a larger quantity of processors to retailers and distributors, allowing for a slight advantage over AMD and its larger box design for the company's AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop processors will feature:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)

Double The E-Cores on certain variants

Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

AI PCIe M.2 Technology

The official date of the Intel 13th Gen Core processors is set for September 27th, which is the same day as the company's Innovation event. The availability of new processor series will then become available starting in October.

News Sources: HXL on Twitter, VideoCardz