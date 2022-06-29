Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 5.5 GHz ES CPU Benchmarks Leak Out: 7% Faster In Single & 28% Faster In Multi-Threaded Tests Versus Core i9-12900K

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU benchmarks have leaked out again and it looks like the blue team is going to offer some impressive multi-thread performance gain versus its current Alder Lake CPUs.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Up To 7% Faster In Single & 28% Faster In Multi-Threaded Benchmarks Versus Core i9-12900K Alder Lake

The leaked benchmarks come from Chiphell Forum member, Lordzzz, who claims that he is the one who listed the Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU the other day. This is confirmed by the fact that the user posted the unblurred picture of the chip which has the 'Intel Confidential' label and is a 'Q0D8' variant which is for an ES1 sample. The user claims that while the ES1 chips have various problems such as not hitting the required frequency check marks and various compatibility issues, the other ES3 variant is also out in the wild and delivers much better performance. But before that, let's take a quick look at the specifications of the Raptor Lake flagship.

The Intel Core i9-13900K CPU is still an early sample that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. From previous rumors, we can expect as much as 68 MB of the total 'Game' cache on this chip. Previous leaks have shown a 2.4 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost for ES chips. This is still pretty low compared to leaks which have pointed out up to 5.8 GHz boost clocks.





While the user has only provided CPU-z screenshots of the ES1 chip, he also listed down the specs and performance of the ES3 chip. The ES1 chip maxes out at 4.0 GHz across all cores while the ES3 chip maxes out at 5.5 GHz single-core and 5.3 GHz all-core boost clocks. ES1 chips also don't come with overclocking support. Another important thing pointed out is the memory support. ES1 chips don't support DDR4 at the moment since BIOS support on 600-series motherboards is so far not yet ready but DDR5 support is there. The Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K ES3 chips can support up to DDR5-7200 at the moment and the final version is said to achieve beyond DDR5-8000 speeds.

Finally, coming to the benchmarks, the ES1 chip scores 611 points in single-core and 13014.9 points in multi-core tests within the CPU-z benchmark. But the ES3 chip is where the real deal's at! We are looking at over 880 points in the single-core and over 15,000 points in the multi-core tests. The ES1 chip lags behind the Core i9-12900K in single-core but beats it by 12% in multi-core tests. The ES3 chip on the other hand delivers up to 7% higher single-threaded and a massive 28% boost in multi-threaded performance. This is made possible with the 8 extra E-cores featured on the Raptor Lake CPUs.

Compared with an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU, the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake chip delivers 34% higher single-threaded and 21% higher multi-threaded performance. Now AMD is expected to gain an additional >15% single-threaded IPC uplift and an overall >35% multi-threaded uplift which comes through a combination of architectural & clock improvements, gen-over-gen with Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Whether these will be enough to tackle Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs remains to be seen but we will know for sure as the launch is set for Fall 2022 for both platforms.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

News Source: HXL