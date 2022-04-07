Intel Core i9-12900KS Overclocked To 7.45 GHz On MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X, Also Breaks Several Benchmark Records With ASRock Z690 Aqua OC Motherboard
Intel's Core i9-12900KS launched a few days back and is already breaking several world records while also achieving its new frequency record.
Intel Core i9-12900KS Almost Hits 7.5 GHz on MSI's Z690 Unify-X, Tears Through Various Records Using the ASRock Z690 Aqua OC Motherboard
It looks like MSI and ASRock took the spotlight by achieving the most notable records with the Intel Core i9-12900KS. The Core i9-12900KS is an absolute beast of a chip when it comes to overclocking, already offering a pre-binned design that pushes clocks of up to 5.5 GHz with a maximum power of 260W.
The CPU has a retail price of $739 US and is available on various retail outlets such as Amazon, Newegg, BestBuy, and Antonline. Now, just a few days after its launch, the chip has broken various records ranging from performance benchmarks to CPU frequency. First up, we have TSAIK, MSI's in-house overclocker, who used the MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard to push the Core i9-12900KS to an absolute monster 7.45 GHz clock with a voltage supply of 1.769V. The frequency was applied to a single Golden Cove core and this is currently the fastest clock speed recorded for the flagship CPU. The CPU validation of the overclock can be seen here.
Meanwhile, ASRock's renowned overclocker, SPLAVE from the US, was busy benching the Intel Core i9-12900KS across various performance benchmarks and secured a world record spot in a total of 7 benchmarks which is absolutely nuts. SPLAVE also had the 12900KS running at over 7 GHz average in these benchmarks and across multiple cores which is very impressive. Gigabyte and ASUS also managed to obtain some records with their own respective Tachyon and Apex motherboards. The full list of benchmarks can be seen below:
|INTEL ALDER LAKE 12900KS
|BENCHMARK
|SCORE
|OVERCLOCKER
|MOTHERBOARD
|MEMORY
|CPU Frequency
|16xCPU
|7450.62
|TSAIK
|MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X
|Samsung
|WR
|Cinebench 2003
|16xCPU
|12777
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|G.Skill Trident Z5
|Cinebench - R11.5
|16xCPU
|68.81
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|G.Skill Trident Z5
|Cinebench - R15
|16xCPU
|6095
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|G.Skill Trident Z5
|Cinebench - R20
|16xCPU
|15445
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|G.Skill Trident Z5
|GFP
|Cinebench - R23
|16xCPU
|40421
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|WR
|Cinebench - R23 Single Core
|16xCPU
|2820
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|Geekbench 3 Multi Core
|16xCPU
|117905
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|Geekbench 3 Single Core
|16xCPU
|11314
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|WR
|Geekbench 4 Multi Core
|16xCPU
|100675
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|Geekbench 4 Single Core
|16xCPU
|12345
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|G.Skill Trident Z5
|GFP
|Geekbench 5 Multi Core
|16xCPU
|27840
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|Geekbench 5 Single Core
|16xCPU
|2862
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|HWBot X265 1080P
|16xCPU
|196.872
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|HWBot X265 4K
|16xCPU
|47.767
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|SuperPi 32M
|16xCPU
|3min35sec
|Sermann
|Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Tachyon
|
Gigabyte
|Wprime 1024
|16xcPU
|28sec122
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|GFP
|XTU 2
|16xCPU
|13792
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|(Table as of April 5, 2022. Source: hwbot.org database)
|INTEL ALDER LAKE 12900KS 8 PERFORMANCE CORES
|BENCHMARK
|SCORE
|OVERCLOCKER
|MOTHERBOARD
|MEMORY
|WR
|Cinebench 2003
|8xCPU
|11335
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|G.Skill Trident Z5
|GFP
|Cinebench - R11.5
|8xCPU
|48
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|G.Skill Trident Z5
|GFP
|Cinebench - R15
|8xCPU
|4267
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|G.Skill Trident Z5
|Cinebench - R20
|8xCPU
|11315
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|G.Skill Trident Z5
|GFP
|Cinebench - R23
|8xCPU
|40421
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|WR
|Cinebench - R23 Single Core
|8xCPU
|2820
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|GFP
|Geekbench 3 Multi Core
|8xCPU
|85433
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|WR
|Geekbench 3 Single Core
|8xCPU
|11677
|Sergmann
|Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Tachyon
|
Gigabyte
|Geekbench 4 Multi Core
|8xCPU
|---
|Geekbench 4 Single Core
|8xCPU
|---
|Geekbench 5 Multi Core
|8xCPU
|---
|Geekbench 5 Single Core
|8xCPU
|---
|HWBot X265 1080P
|8xCPU
|152.332
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|HWBot X265 4K
|8xCPU
|36.403
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|WR
|Pifast
|8xCPU
|7sec880
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|Superpi 1M
|8xCPU
|4sec975
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|WR
|SuperPi 32M
|8xCPU
|3min33sec
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|GFP
|Wprime 32
|8xCPU
|1sec203
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|GFP
|Wprime 1024
|8xCPU
|28sec122
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|GFP
|Y-Cruncher 1B
|8xCPU
|15sec771
|Safedisk
|ROG Maximus Z690 Apex
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|PYPrime 2B
|8xCPU
|6sec706
|Splave
|ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
|
G.Skill Trident Z5
|(Table as of April 5, 2022. Source: hwbot.org database)
