Intel Core i9-12900KS Overclocked To 7.45 GHz On MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X, Also Breaks Several Benchmark Records With ASRock Z690 Aqua OC Motherboard

By Hassan Mujtaba
Intel's Core i9-12900KS launched a few days back and is already breaking several world records while also achieving its new frequency record.

Intel Core i9-12900KS Almost Hits 7.5 GHz on MSI's Z690 Unify-X, Tears Through Various Records Using the ASRock Z690 Aqua OC Motherboard

It looks like MSI and ASRock took the spotlight by achieving the most notable records with the Intel Core i9-12900KS. The Core i9-12900KS is an absolute beast of a chip when it comes to overclocking, already offering a pre-binned design that pushes clocks of up to 5.5 GHz with a maximum power of 260W.

The CPU has a retail price of $739 US and is available on various retail outlets such as Amazon, Newegg, BestBuy, and Antonline. Now, just a few days after its launch, the chip has broken various records ranging from performance benchmarks to CPU frequency. First up, we have TSAIK, MSI's in-house overclocker, who used the MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard to push the Core i9-12900KS to an absolute monster 7.45 GHz clock with a voltage supply of 1.769V. The frequency was applied to a single Golden Cove core and this is currently the fastest clock speed recorded for the flagship CPU. The CPU validation of the overclock can be seen here.

Intel Core i9-12900KS Almost Hits 7.5 GHz on MSI's Z690 Unify-X

Meanwhile, ASRock's renowned overclocker, SPLAVE from the US, was busy benching the Intel Core i9-12900KS across various performance benchmarks and secured a world record spot in a total of 7 benchmarks which is absolutely nuts. SPLAVE also had the 12900KS running at over 7 GHz average in these benchmarks and across multiple cores which is very impressive. Gigabyte and ASUS also managed to obtain some records with their own respective Tachyon and Apex motherboards. The full list of benchmarks can be seen below:

INTEL ALDER LAKE 12900KS
BENCHMARK SCORE OVERCLOCKER MOTHERBOARD MEMORY
CPU Frequency 16xCPU 7450.62 TSAIK MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X Samsung
WR Cinebench 2003 16xCPU 12777 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5
Cinebench - R11.5 16xCPU 68.81 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5
Cinebench - R15 16xCPU 6095 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5
Cinebench - R20 16xCPU 15445 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5
GFP Cinebench - R23 16xCPU 40421 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
WR Cinebench - R23 Single Core 16xCPU 2820 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
Geekbench 3 Multi Core 16xCPU 117905 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
Geekbench 3 Single Core 16xCPU 11314 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
WR Geekbench 4 Multi Core 16xCPU 100675 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
Geekbench 4 Single Core 16xCPU 12345 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5
GFP Geekbench 5 Multi Core 16xCPU 27840 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
Geekbench 5 Single Core 16xCPU 2862 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
HWBot X265 1080P 16xCPU 196.872 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
HWBot X265 4K 16xCPU 47.767 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
SuperPi 32M 16xCPU 3min35sec Sermann Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Tachyon
Gigabyte
Wprime 1024 16xcPU 28sec122 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
GFP XTU 2 16xCPU 13792 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
(Table as of April 5, 2022. Source: hwbot.org database)

INTEL ALDER LAKE 12900KS 8 PERFORMANCE CORES
BENCHMARK SCORE OVERCLOCKER MOTHERBOARD MEMORY
WR Cinebench 2003 8xCPU 11335 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5
GFP Cinebench - R11.5 8xCPU 48 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5
GFP Cinebench - R15 8xCPU 4267 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5
Cinebench - R20 8xCPU 11315 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5
GFP Cinebench - R23 8xCPU 40421 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
WR Cinebench - R23 Single Core 8xCPU 2820 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
GFP Geekbench 3 Multi Core 8xCPU 85433 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
WR Geekbench 3 Single Core 8xCPU 11677 Sergmann Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Tachyon
Gigabyte
Geekbench 4 Multi Core 8xCPU ---
Geekbench 4 Single Core 8xCPU ---
Geekbench 5 Multi Core 8xCPU ---
Geekbench 5 Single Core 8xCPU ---
HWBot X265 1080P 8xCPU 152.332 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
HWBot X265 4K 8xCPU 36.403 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
WR Pifast 8xCPU 7sec880 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
Superpi 1M 8xCPU 4sec975 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
WR SuperPi 32M 8xCPU 3min33sec Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
GFP Wprime 32 8xCPU 1sec203 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
GFP Wprime 1024 8xCPU 28sec122 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
GFP Y-Cruncher 1B 8xCPU 15sec771 Safedisk ROG Maximus Z690 Apex
G.Skill Trident Z5
PYPrime 2B 8xCPU 6sec706 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC
G.Skill Trident Z5
(Table as of April 5, 2022. Source: hwbot.org database)
