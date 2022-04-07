Intel Core i9-12900KS Overclocked To 7.45 GHz On MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X, Also Breaks Several Benchmark Records With ASRock Z690 Aqua OC Motherboard

Intel's Core i9-12900KS launched a few days back and is already breaking several world records while also achieving its new frequency record.

Intel Core i9-12900KS Almost Hits 7.5 GHz on MSI's Z690 Unify-X, Tears Through Various Records Using the ASRock Z690 Aqua OC Motherboard

It looks like MSI and ASRock took the spotlight by achieving the most notable records with the Intel Core i9-12900KS. The Core i9-12900KS is an absolute beast of a chip when it comes to overclocking, already offering a pre-binned design that pushes clocks of up to 5.5 GHz with a maximum power of 260W.

The CPU has a retail price of $739 US and is available on various retail outlets such as Amazon, Newegg, BestBuy, and Antonline. Now, just a few days after its launch, the chip has broken various records ranging from performance benchmarks to CPU frequency. First up, we have TSAIK, MSI's in-house overclocker, who used the MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard to push the Core i9-12900KS to an absolute monster 7.45 GHz clock with a voltage supply of 1.769V. The frequency was applied to a single Golden Cove core and this is currently the fastest clock speed recorded for the flagship CPU. The CPU validation of the overclock can be seen here.

Meanwhile, ASRock's renowned overclocker, SPLAVE from the US, was busy benching the Intel Core i9-12900KS across various performance benchmarks and secured a world record spot in a total of 7 benchmarks which is absolutely nuts. SPLAVE also had the 12900KS running at over 7 GHz average in these benchmarks and across multiple cores which is very impressive. Gigabyte and ASUS also managed to obtain some records with their own respective Tachyon and Apex motherboards. The full list of benchmarks can be seen below:

INTEL ALDER LAKE 12900KS BENCHMARK SCORE OVERCLOCKER MOTHERBOARD MEMORY CPU Frequency 16xCPU 7450.62 TSAIK MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X Samsung WR Cinebench 2003 16xCPU 12777 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 Cinebench - R11.5 16xCPU 68.81 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 Cinebench - R15 16xCPU 6095 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 Cinebench - R20 16xCPU 15445 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 GFP Cinebench - R23 16xCPU 40421 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 WR Cinebench - R23 Single Core 16xCPU 2820 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 Geekbench 3 Multi Core 16xCPU 117905 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 Geekbench 3 Single Core 16xCPU 11314 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 WR Geekbench 4 Multi Core 16xCPU 100675 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 Geekbench 4 Single Core 16xCPU 12345 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 GFP Geekbench 5 Multi Core 16xCPU 27840 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 Geekbench 5 Single Core 16xCPU 2862 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 HWBot X265 1080P 16xCPU 196.872 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 HWBot X265 4K 16xCPU 47.767 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 SuperPi 32M 16xCPU 3min35sec Sermann Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Tachyon Gigabyte Wprime 1024 16xcPU 28sec122 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 GFP XTU 2 16xCPU 13792 Splave ASRock Z690 Aqua OC G.Skill Trident Z5 (Table as of April 5, 2022. Source: hwbot.org database)