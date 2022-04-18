MSI Breaks Its Own CPU Frequency World Record, Pushes Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU To 7.5 GHz on MEG Z690 Unify-X

MSI has broken its very own frequency world record on the Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU that it achieved a few weeks back.

MSI Achieves A Spectacular 7.5 GHz CPU Frequency Record on Intel's Core i9-12900KS Using The MEG Z690 Unify-X Motherboard

While TSAIK from Taiwan achieved the previous record, this time it's overclocker SHIMIZU from Japan who happened to score the feat. The overclocker used the Intel Core i9-12900KS, plugged into a MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard, and pushed it to its limit. The CPU was supplied a voltage nearing 1.75V and pushed to 7503 MHz or 7.5 GHz. This was achieved with an x74 multiplier & a 101.39 MHz bus clock.

Intel 12900KS 7.5 GHz Overclock CPU-z Screenshot:

Although the Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU was being cooled by Liquid Nitrogen, it could only sustain that overclock with 2 active cores and SMT disabled. The whole overclocking session was streamed live. You can additionally find the Hwbot and CPU-z validations on their respective pages.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS is currently the fastest clocked CPU on the planet and is also the most power-hungry of all mainstream chips. This higher bin is making it an overclocker favorite and we can expect more record-breaking benchmarks in the future. As for its performance, well the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the better chip here as far as gaming is concerned and the new 3D V-Cache is allowing for not only faster performance but also much lower power draw when running games.

Both the Intel Core i9-12900K and Ryzen 7 5800X3D have their benefits, while the Intel chip is a bit power hungry, it does offer to overclock support, and great application performance, and still provides really good numbers in gaming. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D doesn't support overclocking and does come with application performance that is more or less similar to the 5800X but offers very good gaming performance at its price and runs on the existing AM4 platform with DDR4 memory which cuts down the upgrade costs.