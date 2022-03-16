Intel Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz CPU Smiles For The Camera As It’s Shipped To First Customer Ahead of Launch

Intel's upcoming Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz CPU has been shipped to its first customer ahead of its launch. US retailer, Bottom Line Telecommunications, was reported listing the chip on the website for sale.

It is to be believed that this is the shipment sent of the first initial batch of Intel's flagship Core i9-12900KS processors before the official release. The seller has since taken down the sales page for the chips, but Digital Creator, DAGINATSUKO, managed to purchase the chip.

AMD Unveils Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU For $449 US, Also Intros AM4 Desktop Refresh Starting at $99 US, Launch Next Month

The pictures reveal that this is the initial batch of Intel Core i9-12900KS CPUs with an OPN code SRLDD, showing that the CPU still supports AVX-512 instructions. Readers will remember that the AVX-512 instructions allow the chips to be overclocked by altering the setting on the system. Intel has officially established that the company will fuse the chip's command, blocking any further overclocking on future batches.

Currently, the exact cost of the processor is unknown, but before the website took down the listing, we reported that the price was near $790. There is word that only two processors have made it to consumers' hands before the halt of sales.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS is the company's premium chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU lineup. It features 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8). The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.5 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.2 GHz with all-cores active, while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache. In terms of performance, the new chip is expected to offer up to 5% improvement in single and 10% improvement in multi-threaded workloads.









Intel has repeatedly hinted about this processor since earlier this year at CES 2022, without giving a specific launch window for the chip. However, since AMD is set to release the Ryzen 7 5800X3D next month on April 20th, Intel may release the processor simultaneously to add competitiveness to the market.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900KS 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.5 GHz 5.2 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 150W 260W ~$750 US Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / 3.8 GHz TBA 30 MB 65W 202W $489 US

$464 US (F) Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.0 / 3.6 GHz TBA 30 MB 35W 106W $489 US Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / 3.6 GHz TBA 25 MB 65W 180W $339 US

$314 US (F) Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 1.4 / 4.7 GHz TBA 1.0 / 3.4 GHz TBA 25 MB 35W 99W $339 US Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $223 US Core i5-12600T 6 0 6 / 12 2.1 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 74W $223 US Core i5-12490P 6 0 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 20 MB 65W 74W ~$250 US Core i5-12500 6 0 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $202 US Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 2.0 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W 74W $202 US Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $192 US

$167 US (F) Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 1.8 / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W 74W $192 US Core i3-12300 4 0 4 / 8 3.5 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W 89W $143 US Core i3-12300T 4 0 4 / 8 2.3 / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W 69W $143 US Core i3-12100 4 0 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.3 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W

58W (F) 89W $122 US

$97 US (F) Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 2.2 / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W 69W $122 US Intel Pentium Gold G7400 2 0 2 / 4 3.7 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 46W N/A $64 US Intel Pentium Gold G7400T 2 0 2 / 4 3.1 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 35W N/A $64 US Intel Celeron G6900 2 0 2 / 2 3.4 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 46W N/A $42 US Intel Celeron G6900T 2 0 2 / 2 2.8 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 35W N/A $42 US

News Source: Videocardz