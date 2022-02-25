Intel Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz CPU Benchmarks Leak: Up To 5% Faster In Single & 10% Faster In Multi-Threaded Tests

The first benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz Alder Lake CPU have leaked out and show a decent performance increase over the standard 12900K.

Intel's Core i9-12900KS Is 5% Faster In Single & 10% Faster In Multi-Threaded Tests Versus 12900K

The first benchmarks have appeared within the Geekbench 5 database and show the Intel Core i9-12900KS scoring 2101 points in the single-core and 18,969 points in the multi-threaded tests. This is also the first time a desktop CPU has breached past the 2K barrier in the single-core test. The standard Core i9-12900K scores 1998 single-core and 17,151 multi-core points which means that the 'KS' variant with its higher clocks and TDP limits is going to end up 5% and 10% faster in single/multi-core tests, respectively.

Intel Alder Lake-HX Enthusiast Mobile CPUs To Rock Up To 16 Cores & 55W Base TDP

The test system included the ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WiFi motherboard that was running 32 GB of DDR5-4800 memory. The performance result makes the Intel Core i9-12900KS the fastest CPU in this particular benchmark and much ahead of the Ryzen 5000 competitiors.

Intel Core i9-12900KS 16 Core / 24 Thread Desktop CPU

The Intel Core i9-12900KS will be the flagship chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU lineup. It will feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8).

Intel Unveils NUC 12 Extreme ‘Dragon Canyon’ Mini PC: Supports Alder Lake CPUs, PCIe Gen 5 Discrete Graphics Cards, Starting at $1150 US

The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.5 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.2 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache.

The main change is that to accommodate the higher frequency, Intel has upped the base TDP by 25 Watts over the Core i9-12900K. As such, the 12900KS will feature a base TDP of 150W, and the max turbo power rating has also been bumped by 19W to 260W (vs 241W).

With the specs out of the way, what's the pricing going to be like? Well, the chip is currently listed with preliminary pricing of $780 (Tray) & $790 US (Boxed) over at ShopBLT. It is likely that the final pricing should end up close to the $750 US figure which makes the 'KS' variant around 150 US more expensive than the standard 'K' variant. Now those who want those high boosts and all-core boost frequencies to break world records will definitely be willing to pay for these pre-binned chips but standard gamers should find no big gains for the extra price that the 'KS' variant should come at.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900KS 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.5 GHz 5.2 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 150W 260W ~$750 US Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / 3.8 GHz TBA 30 MB 65W 202W $489 US

$464 US (F) Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.0 / 3.6 GHz TBA 30 MB 35W 106W $489 US Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / 3.6 GHz TBA 25 MB 65W 180W $339 US

$314 US (F) Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 1.4 / 4.7 GHz TBA 1.0 / 3.4 GHz TBA 25 MB 35W 99W $339 US Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $223 US Core i5-12600T 6 0 6 / 12 2.1 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 74W $223 US Core i5-12490P 6 0 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 20 MB 65W 74W ~$250 US Core i5-12500 6 0 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $202 US Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 2.0 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W 74W $202 US Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $192 US

$167 US (F) Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 1.8 / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W 74W $192 US Core i3-12300 4 0 4 / 8 3.5 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W 89W $143 US Core i3-12300T 4 0 4 / 8 2.3 / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W 69W $143 US Core i3-12100 4 0 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.3 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W

58W (F) 89W $122 US

$97 US (F) Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 2.2 / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W 69W $122 US Intel Pentium Gold G7400 2 0 2 / 4 3.7 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 46W N/A $64 US Intel Pentium Gold G7400T 2 0 2 / 4 3.1 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 35W N/A $64 US Intel Celeron G6900 2 0 2 / 2 3.4 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 46W N/A $42 US Intel Celeron G6900T 2 0 2 / 2 2.8 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 35W N/A $42 US

News Source: Benchleaks