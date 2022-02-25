  ⋮  

Intel Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz CPU Benchmarks Leak: Up To 5% Faster In Single & 10% Faster In Multi-Threaded Tests

By Hassan Mujtaba
The first benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz Alder Lake CPU have leaked out and show a decent performance increase over the standard 12900K.

Intel's Core i9-12900KS Is 5% Faster In Single & 10% Faster In Multi-Threaded Tests Versus 12900K

The first benchmarks have appeared within the Geekbench 5 database and show the Intel Core i9-12900KS scoring 2101 points in the single-core and 18,969 points in the multi-threaded tests. This is also the first time a desktop CPU has breached past the 2K barrier in the single-core test. The standard Core i9-12900K scores 1998 single-core and 17,151 multi-core points which means that the 'KS' variant with its higher clocks and TDP limits is going to end up 5% and 10% faster in single/multi-core tests, respectively.

Intel Alder Lake-HX Enthusiast Mobile CPUs To Rock Up To 16 Cores & 55W Base TDP

The test system included the ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WiFi motherboard that was running 32 GB of DDR5-4800 memory. The performance result makes the Intel Core i9-12900KS the fastest CPU in this particular benchmark and much ahead of the Ryzen 5000 competitiors.

Intel Core i9-12900KS 16 Core / 24 Thread Desktop CPU

The Intel Core i9-12900KS will be the flagship chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU lineup. It will feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8).

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i9-12900, Core i7-12700, Core i5-12600, Core i5-12400 Specs Leak Out

Intel Unveils NUC 12 Extreme ‘Dragon Canyon’ Mini PC: Supports Alder Lake CPUs, PCIe Gen 5 Discrete Graphics Cards, Starting at $1150 US

The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.5 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.2 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache.

The main change is that to accommodate the higher frequency, Intel has upped the base TDP by 25 Watts over the Core i9-12900K. As such, the 12900KS will feature a base TDP of 150W, and the max turbo power rating has also been bumped by 19W to 260W (vs 241W).

With the specs out of the way, what's the pricing going to be like? Well, the chip is currently listed with preliminary pricing of $780 (Tray) & $790 US (Boxed) over at ShopBLT. It is likely that the final pricing should end up close to the $750 US figure which makes the 'KS' variant around 150 US more expensive than the standard 'K' variant. Now those who want those high boosts and all-core boost frequencies to break world records will definitely be willing to pay for these pre-binned chips but standard gamers should find no big gains for the extra price that the 'KS' variant should come at.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU NameP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Base / BoostE-Core Boost (All-Core)L3 CacheTDP (PL1)TDP (PL2)Expected (MSRP) Price
Core i9-12900KS8816 / 243.4 / 5.5 GHz5.2 GHz2.4 / 3.9 GHz3.7 GHz30 MB150W260W~$750 US
Core i9-12900K8816 / 243.2 / 5.2 GHz5.0 GHz2.4 / 3.9 GHz3.7 GHz30 MB125W241W$599 US
Core i9-129008816 / 242.4 / 5.1 GHzTBA1.8 / 3.8 GHzTBA30 MB65W202W$489 US
$464 US (F)
Core i9-12900T8816 / 241.4 / 4.9 GHzTBA1.0 / 3.6 GHzTBA30 MB35W106W$489 US
Core i7-12700K8412 / 203.6 / 5.0 GHz4.7 GHz2.7 / 3.8 GHz3.6 GHz25 MB125W190W$419 US
Core i7-127008412 / 202.1 / 4.9 GHzTBA1.6 / 3.6 GHzTBA25 MB65W180W$339 US
$314 US (F)
Core i7-12700T8412 / 201.4 / 4.7 GHzTBA1.0 / 3.4 GHzTBA25 MB35W99W$339 US
Core i5-12600K6410 / 163.7 / 4.9 GHz4.5 GHz2.8 / 3.6 GHz3.4 GHz20 MB125W150W$299 US
Core i5-12600606 / 123.3 / 4.8 GHz4.4 GHzN/AN/A18 MB65W117W$223 US
Core i5-12600T606 / 122.1 / 4.6 GHzTBAN/AN/A18 MB65W74W$223 US
Core i5-12490P606 / 123.0 / 4.6 GHzTBAN/AN/A20 MB65W74W~$250 US
Core i5-12500606 / 123.0 / 4.6 GHzTBAN/AN/A18 MB65W117W$202 US
Core i5-12500T606 / 122.0 / 4.4 GHzTBAN/AN/A18 MB35W74W$202 US
Core i5-12400606 / 122.5 / 4.4 GHz4.0 GHzN/AN/A18 MB65W117W$192 US
$167 US (F)
Core i5-12400T606 / 121.8 / 4.2 GHzTBAN/AN/A18 MB35W74W$192 US
Core i3-12300404 / 83.5 / 4.4 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB60W89W$143 US
Core i3-12300T404 / 82.3 / 4.2 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB35W69W$143 US
Core i3-12100404 / 83.3 / 4.3 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB60W
58W (F)		89W$122 US
$97 US (F)
Core i3-12100T404 / 82.2 / 4.1 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB35W69W$122 US
Intel Pentium Gold G7400202 / 43.7 GHzN/AN/AN/A6 MB46WN/A$64 US
Intel Pentium Gold G7400T202 / 43.1 GHzN/AN/AN/A6 MB35WN/A$64 US
Intel Celeron G6900202 / 23.4 GHzN/AN/AN/A4 MB46WN/A$42 US
Intel Celeron G6900T202 / 22.8 GHzN/AN/AN/A4 MB35WN/A$42 US

