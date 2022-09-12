Intel’s 35W Core i7-13700T Raptor Lake CPU Is Faster Than The 105W Ryzen 7 5800X & 125W Core i5-12600K In Leaked Benchmark

New benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-13700T, a 35W Raptor Lake CPU, have leaked out which show impressive performance figures.

Intel's Core i7-13700T, 35W Raptor Lake CPU, Beats The 105W 5800X & 125W 12600K In Benchmark Leak

The Intel Raptor Lake 13th Gen CPUs will come in three flavors, K-series, Non-K series, and T-Series. The K-series are unlocked designs with TDPs ranging from 125W (PL1) and up to 253W (PL2). Then there are the Non-K parts which are TDPs ranging from 65W (PL1) and up to 200W (PL2). Finally, there are the T-series SKUs which are optimized for low-power devices and feature a base TDP of 35W (PL1) and a maximum TDP of around 100W (PL2). The leaked sample that we got to see today is also a T-series part known as the Intel Core i7-13700T.

The Intel Core i7-13700T CPU, which has been discovered by Benchleaks in various Geekbench 5 listings, shares the same core configuration as the other two Core i7-13700 SKUs. The differences are within the clock speeds. The CPU comes with 16 cores (8 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores) and 24 threads. There's 30 MB of L3 cache, a base clock speed of 1.40 GHz, and a boost clock speed of up to 4.90 GHz.

In terms of performance, the CPU scored 1939 points in single-core and 11,564 points in the multi-core test within Geekbench 5. This means that the CPU is already on par with the Core i9-12900K at stock in single-core loads. In multi-core loads, the CPU ends up 11% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X & on par with the Core i5-12600K. Furthermore, the CPU was running on a DDR4 platform which is going to be a big advantage for low-power consumers considering DDR5 motherboards cost extra and can also consume higher power. Following are the results:

Intel Raptor Lake CPU ST Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Single-Core 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900K 2.3k Core i9-13900 2.1k Core i7-13700K 2.1k Core i5-13600K 2k Core i7-13700T 1.9k Core i9-12900K 1.9k Core i7-12700K 1.9k Core i5-12600K 1.9k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.7k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.7k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.7k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.6k

Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Multi-Core 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900K 26.5k Core i9-13900 20.1k Core i7-13700K 19.8k Core i9-12900K 17.3k Ryzen 9 5950X 16.5k Core i5-13600K 16.1k Core i7-12700K 14.1k Ryzen 9 5900X 14k Core i7-13700T 11.6k Core i5-12600K 11.5k Ryzen 7 5800X 10.3k Ryzen 5 5600X 8.2k

This is a very nice showcase for the 35W part and even if the chip ends up with a max PL2 TDP of 106W (same as the 12900T), the CPU will still be ahead of the Ryzen 7 5800X which has a maximum package power of 142W and also the 12600K which has a PL2 rating of 150W.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022. The initial Raptor Lake SKUs will only include K-series chips with Non-K CPUs expected to launch soon after those along with the mainstream motherboards.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K B0 / Q1E1 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 / Q1EX 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-13900 B0 / Q1EJ 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 / Q1ES 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900T B0 / ? 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 3.9 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 / Q1EN 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 / Q1ET 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700 B0 / Q1EL 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 / Q1EU 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700T B0 / ? 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (All-Core) 3.6 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 / Q1EK 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

180W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 / Q1EV 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600 C0 / Q1DF 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 / Q1DK 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 C0 / Q1DJ 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 / Q1CV 4 0 4 / 8 TBD TBD TBD 12 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA