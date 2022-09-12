Menu
Company

Intel’s 35W Core i7-13700T Raptor Lake CPU Is Faster Than The 105W Ryzen 7 5800X & 125W Core i5-12600K In Leaked Benchmark

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 12, 2022
Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU With 5.8 GHz Boost Clock, 350W "Unlimited Power Setting" Up To 67% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench

New benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-13700T, a 35W Raptor Lake CPU, have leaked out which show impressive performance figures.

Intel's Core i7-13700T, 35W Raptor Lake CPU, Beats The 105W 5800X & 125W 12600K In Benchmark Leak

The Intel Raptor Lake 13th Gen CPUs will come in three flavors, K-series, Non-K series, and T-Series. The K-series are unlocked designs with TDPs ranging from 125W (PL1) and up to 253W (PL2). Then there are the Non-K parts which are TDPs ranging from 65W (PL1) and up to 200W (PL2). Finally, there are the T-series SKUs which are optimized for low-power devices and feature a base TDP of 35W (PL1) and a maximum TDP of around 100W (PL2). The leaked sample that we got to see today is also a T-series part known as the Intel Core i7-13700T.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Once Again Refutes All Arc Discrete GPU Cancellation Rumors, Getting Ready For Launch Soon!

The Intel Core i7-13700T CPU, which has been discovered by Benchleaks in various Geekbench 5 listings, shares the same core configuration as the other two Core i7-13700 SKUs. The differences are within the clock speeds. The CPU comes with 16 cores (8 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores) and 24 threads. There's 30 MB of L3 cache, a base clock speed of 1.40 GHz, and a boost clock speed of up to 4.90 GHz.

In terms of performance, the CPU scored 1939 points in single-core and 11,564 points in the multi-core test within Geekbench 5. This means that the CPU is already on par with the Core i9-12900K at stock in single-core loads. In multi-core loads, the CPU ends up 11% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X & on par with the Core i5-12600K. Furthermore, the CPU was running on a DDR4 platform which is going to be a big advantage for low-power consumers considering DDR5 motherboards cost extra and can also consume higher power. Following are the results:

Intel Raptor Lake CPU ST Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Single-Core
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900K
2.3k
Core i9-13900
2.1k
Core i7-13700K
2.1k
Core i5-13600K
2k
Core i7-13700T
1.9k
Core i9-12900K
1.9k
Core i7-12700K
1.9k
Core i5-12600K
1.9k
Ryzen 9 5950X
1.7k
Ryzen 7 5800X
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5900X
1.7k
Ryzen 5 5600X
1.6k
Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Multi-Core
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900K
26.5k
Core i9-13900
20.1k
Core i7-13700K
19.8k
Core i9-12900K
17.3k
Ryzen 9 5950X
16.5k
Core i5-13600K
16.1k
Core i7-12700K
14.1k
Ryzen 9 5900X
14k
Core i7-13700T
11.6k
Core i5-12600K
11.5k
Ryzen 7 5800X
10.3k
Ryzen 5 5600X
8.2k

This is a very nice showcase for the 35W part and even if the chip ends up with a max PL2 TDP of 106W (same as the 12900T), the CPU will still be ahead of the Ryzen 7 5800X which has a maximum package power of 142W and also the 12600K which has a PL2 rating of 150W.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022. The initial Raptor Lake SKUs will only include K-series chips with Non-K CPUs expected to launch soon after those along with the mainstream motherboards.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU NameSilicon Revision / QDFP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Boost (Max)Cache (Total L2 + L3)TDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900KB0 / Q1E181624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900KFB0 / Q1EX81624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900B0 / Q1EJ81624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900FB0 / Q1ES81624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900TB0 / ?81624 / 321.1 / 5.3 GHz4.3 GHz (All-Core)3.9 GHz68 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KB0 / Q1EN8816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KFB0 / Q1ET8816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700B0 / Q1EL8816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700FB0 / Q1EU8816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700TB0 / ?8816 / 241.4 / 4.9 GHz4.2 GHz (All-Core)3.6 GHz54 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KB0 / Q1EK6814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
180W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KFB0 / Q1EV6814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600C0 / Q1DF6814 / 20TBDTBDTBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500C0 / Q1DK6814 / 202.5 / 4.5 GHzTBDTBD32 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400C0 / Q1DJ6410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100H0 / Q1CV404 / 8TBDTBDTBD12 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA

Products mentioned in this post

Ryzen 9 5900x

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order