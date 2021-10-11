Intel Core i7-1270P 12 Core Alder Lake-P Mobility CPU Spotted Inside Samsung’s Next-Gen Galaxy Book
Intel's Core i7-1270P which seems to be an Alder Lake-P CPU designed for notebook platforms has been spotted in the Geekbench database.
Intel Core i7-1270P Alder Lake-P CPU Featuring 12 Cores Has Been Spotted With Samsung's Upcoming Galaxy Book
Previously, an Intel Alder Lake-P 14 core configuration was spotted for the same Samsung Galaxy Book notebook but it looks like there will be more CPU options to select from since this variant is the same model as the one that leaked earlier (Samsung MP930QED).
In terms of specifications, the Intel Core i7-1270P features 12 cores and 16 threads which means it has 4 P-Cores based on the Golden Cove and 8 E-Cores based on the Gracemont architecture. This gives us a total of 12 cores, 16 threads, 18 MB of L3 cache. The CPU doesn't seem like it's running at its final specifications as the base clock is reported at 2.5 GHz but the maximum clock speed is only listed at 9 MHz. Since the clocks are too low, the performance is nothing to be excited about, & it's better to wait for a better submission from a close-to-retail notebook.
The naming scheme of the Intel Alder Lake-P chip is also very interesting as it doesn't use the same nomenclature as the desktop lineup. It looks like Intel might be revising the naming on its 12th Gen Alder Lake-P mobility chips considering the family is replacing both, its H-45, H-35 & the U-28 series chips. Other specifications listed include a Windows 11 compatible system with 16 GB DDR5 DRAM though this might be LPDDR5X instead of standard DDR5 memory which will be featured in higher-end solutions.
We can definitely expect this to be selling at around $800-$1300 US market range based on the CPU configuration with Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 and i5 options. Current Galaxy Book laptops come with a standard 1080p AMOLED panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate. We might see a small update to that in the newer Alder Lake models. Other than that, expect a very standard and user-friendly design.
Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake vs Tiger Lake Comparison:
|CPU Family
|Tiger Lake-UP4
|Alder Lake-M
|Tiger Lake-H35
|Tiger Lake-H45
|Alder Lake-P
|Core Architecture
|Willow Cove
|Golden Cove + Gracemont
|Willow Cove
|Willow Cove
|Golden Cove + Gracemont
|Max Cores / Threads
|4 / 8
|10 / 12
|4 / 8
|8 / 16
|14 / 20
|Max L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|6 MB
|12 MB
|24 MB
|iGPU
|Up To 96 EU
|Up To 96 EU
|Up To 96 EU
|Up To 32 EU
|Up To 96 EU
|Memory Support
|LPDDR4/LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X/LPDDR5
|LPDDR4/LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|DDR5/LPDDR5
|PCIe Gen Support
|PCIe Gen 4
|PCIe Gen 4
|PCIe Gen 4
|PCIe Gen 4
|PCIe Gen 5
|Wireless Capabilities
|WiFi 6
|WiFi 6E
|WiFi 6E
|WiFi 6E
|WiFi 6E
|TDP Range
|7-15W
|7-15W
|28-35W
|45-65W
|12-45W
News Source: Benchleaks
