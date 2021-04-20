Intel’s Core i7-10700 Is The Cheapest 8 Core Desktop CPU Currently Available on Sale For $269.99 US

If you're hunting for an 8 core desktop CPU for your PC, then Newegg has an ongoing deal on the Intel Core i7-10700. The CPU is currently on sale for $269.99 US, making it the cheapest available 8 core chip that you can purchase right now.

Intel's Core i7-10700 For $269.99 US Is The Cheapest 8 Core Desktop CPU You Can Get Right Now

The Intel Core i7-10700 might be a last-generation CPU but it still packs a punch given its higher clock speeds compared to the competing AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs. The chip is based on the 14nm architecture and offers great gaming performance while packing good multi-thread performance which makes it an absolute steal at its current price.

Coming to the specifications, the Intel Core i7-10700 features 8 cores and 16 threads. It has a base clock of 2.90 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.80 GHz. The CPU also carries 16 MB of cache & a 65 Watt TDP design. The CPU has an official MSRP of $323-$333 US but is currently on sale at Newegg for just $269.99 US. The CPU actually has a listed price of $274.99 US but using the Newegg Promo code '93XQU68', you get an additional 5% off for a limited time period.

The cheapest AMD 8 Core CPU that is currently listed is the Ryzen 7 3700X which is listed for $320 US by the same retailer. That's a $50 US difference. The Ryzen 7 3700X does offer slightly superior multi-threading performance & has better efficiency but the pricing of the Core i7-10700 makes it a far better deal. There are also plenty of under $100 US B460 motherboards that you can get along with the Intel CPU, making it a perfect combo for under $400 US. if you're looking for even better value and live in the states, then Microcenter has even better deals as you can see below:

If you want the latest parts, even still, Intel's Core i7-11700 is far cheaper than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X due to its good availability. The Core i7-11700 has a retail price of $359.99 US while the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X has a retail price of $449 US which is $90 US higher. The AMD CPUs are currently in short supply and hence their prices are hiked up across all major retailers giving Intel a competitive edge when it comes to stock availability and retail prices.