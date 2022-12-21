Intel Core i5-13400F CPU Listed With A Preliminary Price of $216 By US Retailer

Intel's Core i5-13400F which is looking to become a hot budget chip has been listed by US retailer, ShopBLT, for a preliminary price of $216 US.

Intel Core i5-13400 & Core i5-13400F CPU Preliminary Prices Show $243 & $216 US For Next-Gen Budget Chips

The Intel Core i5-13400 will come in both the standard and the 'F' variant which lacks integrated graphics. For gamers, the Core i5-13400F will offer the best value but it looks like we might see a small bump in prices versus the last-gen if these preliminary prices are to be believed.

In terms of specifications, the Intel Core i5-13400 CPU features 6 P-Cores and 4 E-Cores which total to 10 cores and 16 threads. The CPU has a base clock speed set to 2.5 GHz and a boost clock speed set to 4.1 GHz across all cores and 4.6 GHz on a single core. The CPU comes with 28 MB of L3 cache and will have a 65W PL1 TDP and a PL2 TDP of around 120W. The CPU should be a hot seller in the budget segment given its performance jump and around $200 US value where Intel's 12th Gen line already dominates.

The new Intel Gen Core i5-13400 CPU series is expected to offer much better performance than the Core i5-12400 CPUs thanks to the upgraded core count and clock speeds while sipping just a tad bit more power.

ShopBLT shows the price for the Core i5-13400 to be $243.68, while the Core i5-13400F sits at $216.16. Compared to the last generation, both older variants are currently $170.23 and $196.81, respectively. The next-gen processor series from Intel is almost 27% higher than the Alder Lake variations, but this makes sense as the core count is expected to be higher (from six cores to ten). The new Raptor Lake chips are expected to perform up to 30% faster in multi-core situations than Alder Lake, as discovered from Cinebench leaks last week.

It is anticipated that Intel will launch the newest 13th Gen Core processors during the company's CES 2023 announcements, with up to six more processor sets from the new series announced then. All the new processors will have a base power consumption of 65W, which is the lowest in the new Raptor Lake category.

Intel's new 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" processors are also expected to be compatible with the new B760 motherboards. This is great for Intel as those motherboards support both the new DDR5, but also DDR4 memory, which is something that the company's CPU competitor, AMD, neglected to support with their new Ryzen 7000 CPUs, which are also expected to launch during next year's CES 2023, held in Las Vegas between January 3, 2023, to January 6, 2023.

News Sources: VideoCardz, @momomo_us on Twitter, ShopBLT