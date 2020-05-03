The first preview of the Intel Core i5-10400 6 Core, Comet Lake-S, Desktop CPU has been posted by TecLab. The Chinese review channel over at Bilibili (via Momomo_US) covers the performance benchmarks of the chip and compares it against its predecessor and also an 8 core, 9th Generation Core i7 CPU.

Intel Core i5-10400 6 Core, 65W, $180 US CPU Benchmarked - Faster Than Its Predecessors In All Possible Ways With Under 90W Power Consumption at Full Load

The Intel Core i5-10400 is a 6 core and 12 thread processor which replaces the Core i5-9400 which had 6 cores and 6 threads. Intel didn't offer SMT on various 9th Generation processors but due to increased pressure from the competition, they have decided to offer SMT on all 10th Gen CPUs. In terms of specifications, the Core i5-10400 is a 65W chip and doesn't feature overclocking support.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs Support Added To Linux Graphics Driver, Compatible With 400 & 500 Series Chipsets

Intel's Core i5-10400 features a base clock of 2.9 GHz and a single-core boost frequency of 4.3 GHz. The chip also features an all-core boost frequency of 4.0 GHz. There's 12 MB of cache on the chip & the pricing is set at $182 US. Now the review embargo for all 10th Generation CPUs is supposed to be published on 20th May but the reviewer decided to post his review anyways with a much more detailed version going out in a few days.











The chip is compared to the Intel Core i5-9400F 6 core and Core i7-9700F 8 core processors. Both of these chips have no SMT support. The Core i5-9400F operates at 2.90 GHz base and 4.10 GHz boost while the Core i7-9700F operates at 3.00 GHz base and 4.70 GHz boost. Only the i7-9700F has a slight edge over the Core i5-10400 due to its higher number of cores and boost clocks. The benchmarks were carried out on the respective Z490/Z390 platforms. Both platforms ran DDR4 DIMMs at the platform's stock supported speeds of DDR4-2933 and DDR4-2666 MHz, respectively.

Intel Core i5-10400 CPU Specifications

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (Single-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache TDP Price Intel Core i5-10400 6/12 2.90 GHz 4.30 GHz 4.00 GHz 12 MB 65W $182 US Intel Core i7-9700F 8/8 3.00 GHz 4.70 GHz 4.40 GHz 12 MB 65W $310 US Intel Core i5-9400F 6/6 2.90 GHz 4.10 GHz 3.90 GHz 9 MB 65W $157 US









Before moving over to the benchmarks, the reviewer also highlighted some of the key differences in the 10th Gen and 9th Gen CPU packages. The Core i5-10400 has a more streamlined electrical circuitry on the back compared to the 9th Gen along with a higher number of pins. The key socket is also inverted which means that you won't be able to put a 9th Gen CPU in a Z490 motherboard and vice versa.

The PCB thickness is also measured with the i5-10400 making use of a thinner PCB compared to the Core i7-9700F as Intel had officially detailed but at the same time, the PCB is just slightly thicker than the Core i5-9400F. The IHS on the Core i5-10400 is also denser 9th Gen CPUs.

AMD CEO: Ryzen CPUs Now Account To More Than 50% Premium Processor Sales Globally, Strong Demand For Ryzen 3000 & Ryzen 2000 CPUs









So coming to the benchmarks, we first have CPU specific tests. In PCMark 10, the Core i5-10400 manages to stay on par with the Core i7-9700F, offering much higher productivity performance but loosing out slightly in the content creation section. In SuperPI 1MB benchmark, the Core i5-10400 is 5% faster than the Core i5-9400F while being 8% slower than the Core i7-9700F. In wPrime 1024, the Core i5-10400 is 15% faster than the Core i5-9400F while the Core i5-9400F is 24% faster than the Core i5-10400.









In Cinebench R15, the lower single-core base clock means that the Core i7-9700F stays ahead of the Core i5-10400 but the chip is around 10% faster than its predecessor in the same benchmark. But in multi-threaded tests, the Core i5-10400 manages to close in the gap with the Core i7-9700F which despite its higher clock speeds is just 10% faster than the Core i5 model due to its lower thread count. The Core i5-10400 is 40% faster than the Core i5-9400F in Cinebench R15 multi-core tests. A similar performance difference is seen in the Cinebench R20 benchmark. In Winrar 5.9 64-bit benchmark, the Core i5-10400 manages to excel both 9th Gen parts, posting 42% better CPU performance over the Core i7-9700F and almost a 2x increase over its predecessor.





The last synthetic benchmark is 3DMark Firestrike where the Core i5-10400 manages to offer just about the same performance as the Core i7-9700F in the Physics test whereas the Core i5-9400F is not even close to it. In 3DMark Time Spy, the Core i5-10400 actually manages to outperform the i7 CPU.







For gaming, only two titles were tested, GTA V & Assassins Creed Odyssey. In both titles, the Core i5-10400 offered better performance at 1080p than the 9th Gen CPUs.

Finally, we have the power consumption and thermal tests for the Core i5 chip. For measuring power consumption, the AIDA64 FPU stress test was used in which the Core i5-10400 reported an idle power consumption of 10W and maximum power consumption of 85.91W. While the chip features a lower idle wattage than its predecessor, the max power consumption is around 8-9W higher which isn't a huge gain considering you get twice the threads and much higher clock speeds. The Core i7-9700F is about 2x the i5-10400 in max power consumption.





Intel Core i5-10400 CPU Benchmarks

CPU Name Intel Core i5-9400F Intel Core i7-9700F Intel Core i5-10400 Cinebench R15 (Single) 172 199 186 Cinebench R15 (Multi) 969 1496 1351 Cinebench R20 (Multi) 2385 3634 3215 Winrar 64-bit 9672 13417 19080 SuperPI 1MB 9.004 7.893 8.586 wPrime 32M 26.329 25.411 27.661 wPrime 1024M 146.93 105.928 118.185 3DMark Time Spy (CPU) 5391 6990 7490 3DMark Firestrike (CPU) 12388 18155 18049 PCMark 10 Overall 6069 6767 6465 GTA 5 (AVG FPS Maxed Out) 122 128 129 Assassins Creed Odyssey (AVG FPS 1080p) 63 65 67 GTA 5 (AVG FPS 1080p MSAAx2) 169.85 177.71 175.16 Power Consumption (Idle) 14W 12W 10W Power Consumption (Full Load) 77.88W 145.83W 85.91W Thermals (Idle) 28.3C 28.6C 26.6C Thermals (Load) 57.3C 70.0C 79.75C

The same is the situation with thermals where the Core i5-10400 is around 13C hotter than the Core i5-9400F at 70C (max). The Core i7-9700F is the hottest of the three chips at 80C. Overall, the added performance over its predecessor and coming close to the 8 core, Core i7-9700 which retails at a much higher price is very impressive for the $180 US Core i5 chip. The reviewer mentions that the Core i5-10400 is a good competitor versus the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and he will publish his results comparing both the Core i5-10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600 very soon.