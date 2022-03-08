Intel consumer-level Alder Lake CPUs to receive ECC memory enablement with W680 chipset

Intel has enabled ECC memory support on its traditional consumer-level 12th Generation Core Alder Lake processors. However, the user must use the Intel W680 chipset platform for accessibility to accomplish this task.

Intel Alder Lake processors to get ECC memory enablement as long as they use the Intel W680 chipset

Low-level workstations needed to depend on Intel's Xeon E-series processors to acquire error correction code, or ECC support, to guarantee solid activity with high memory sizes. This operation was restricted since those specific CPUs involved similar silicon as Core processors. Usually, the main distinction other than ECC support was the utilization of a workstation-grade mobo. This is finally put to a close with Alder Lake CPUs and the company's W680 chips.

HardwareLuxx reports that the Intel W680 chipset brief explicitly remarks that the most recent Core processors support ECC.

Error Correcting Code (ECC) memory support minimizes errors and delivers a stable engineering and design platform. When paired with the right Intel Core processors, you can get support for the Intel vPro platform, which gives businesses the tools to manage and secure workstations.

Website Heise.de asked Intel to confirm this finding, to which one of their spokespeople confirmed:

12th Generation Core processors support ECC when paired with W680 platforms. In fact, even enthusiast-grade Core i9-12900K gains ECC support when paired with W680.

The Z690 shares similar features as Intel's W680 chipset, but it lacks proper overclocking support due to its use in workstations. However, other support, such as PCIe 5.0 CPU support, PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 backward compatibility within the chipset, and other components like USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, Wi-Fi 6E logic SATA ports, and GbE are present.

To some degree, empowering ECC support on Intel Core processors will allow more users to access what was only available at the initial workstation market. In the meantime, for Intel, it will be simpler to deal with its stock as it will never again need to test, pack, transport, and convey twelve Xeon-marked SKUs that are scarcely not the same as Core-badged processors. Regardless, this will be much more beneficial to a larger audience than just enterprises.

Sources: HardwareLuxx, Heis.de