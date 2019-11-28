Intel is working on a new microcode update that is made specifically for the 10th Generation HEDT Cascade Lake-X lineup. MSI will be offering the new microcode for their X299 motherboard lineup in the coming weeks as they have stated in a recent press release.

Intel's New Microcode Update For Cascade Lake-X CPUs Rolling Out Soon - Supported By All MSI X299 Motherboards

Intel launched its 10th Generation X-series HEDT lineup known as Cascade Lake-X on the 25th of November along with X299 motherboards from their AIB partners. While the Core i9-10980XE 18 core flagship tried hard to bring back performance per value to Intel's HEDT lineup, it failed to do so and went on to become a major disappointment as we have stated in our review over here. The processor also didn't feature any impressive overclocking results like the previous 7th Generation X-series lineup which was a major let down. We were only able to push the chip to 4.7 GHz & even still, power consumption and thermals were a major concern in our tests.

Intel Loses Its Graphics Marketing Chief Chris Hook

Nevertheless, Intel is soon going to roll out a new microcode update, specifically targetting their newly launched 10th Gen X-series Cascade Lake CPUs. According to MSI, the new microcode will bring overclocking and general performance improvements to Cascade Lake-X CPUs. The presser states the following:

MSI, the world leading motherboard manufacturer, takes initiative to release BIOS updates for X299 motherboards soon. To enhance the overclocking capability for the newly launched Intel Core X-series Processors (Intel Core i9-10980XE, 10940X, 10920X, 10900X), Intel will provide a new microcode update. X299 motherboard Current BIOS versions have already been supportable for the Intel Core-X i9 10000 series processors. To maximize the overall performance, MSI will release BIOS updates for all the MSI X299 motherboards soon. - MSI

As you can tell, we may get a small boost to performance along with better overclocking results. Don't expect a major boost but given what we have seen so far, any amount of performance gain will just benefit the Cascade Lake-X lineup. MSI has also told us that the new Intel microcode will include strengthened security against the new ZombieLoad vulnerabilities.

Following are the X299 motherboards from MSI which will receive the new microcode update:

CREATOR X299

X299 PRO 10G

X299 PRO

MEG X299 CREATION

X299 XPOWER GAMING AC

X299 GAMING M7 ACK

X299 GAMING PRO CARBON AC

X299 GAMING PRO CARBON

X299 TOMAHAWK AC

X299 TOMAHAWK ARCTIC

X299 TOMAHAWK

X299 SLI PLUS

X299 RAIDER

X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC

There's no confirmed date as to when the BIOS update would hit the X299 motherboards but both MSI and Intel state 'Soon' so it may land in the next couple of weeks. Other board makers are also expected to make their official announcement for the new microcode update soon!