MSI To Offer New Intel Microcode Update OnX299 Motherboards For Better Overclocking & Stability
Intel is working on a new microcode update that is made specifically for the 10th Generation HEDT Cascade Lake-X lineup. MSI will be offering the new microcode for their X299 motherboard lineup in the coming weeks as they have stated in a recent press release.
Intel's New Microcode Update For Cascade Lake-X CPUs Rolling Out Soon - Supported By All MSI X299 Motherboards
Intel launched its 10th Generation X-series HEDT lineup known as Cascade Lake-X on the 25th of November along with X299 motherboards from their AIB partners. While the Core i9-10980XE 18 core flagship tried hard to bring back performance per value to Intel's HEDT lineup, it failed to do so and went on to become a major disappointment as we have stated in our review over here. The processor also didn't feature any impressive overclocking results like the previous 7th Generation X-series lineup which was a major let down. We were only able to push the chip to 4.7 GHz & even still, power consumption and thermals were a major concern in our tests.
Nevertheless, Intel is soon going to roll out a new microcode update, specifically targetting their newly launched 10th Gen X-series Cascade Lake CPUs. According to MSI, the new microcode will bring overclocking and general performance improvements to Cascade Lake-X CPUs. The presser states the following:
MSI, the world leading motherboard manufacturer, takes initiative to release BIOS updates for X299 motherboards soon.
To enhance the overclocking capability for the newly launched Intel Core X-series Processors (Intel Core i9-10980XE, 10940X, 10920X, 10900X), Intel will provide a new microcode update.
X299 motherboard
Current BIOS versions have already been supportable for the Intel Core-X i9 10000 series processors. To maximize the overall performance, MSI will release BIOS updates for all the MSI X299 motherboards soon.
As you can tell, we may get a small boost to performance along with better overclocking results. Don't expect a major boost but given what we have seen so far, any amount of performance gain will just benefit the Cascade Lake-X lineup. MSI has also told us that the new Intel microcode will include strengthened security against the new ZombieLoad vulnerabilities.
Following are the X299 motherboards from MSI which will receive the new microcode update:
- CREATOR X299
- X299 PRO 10G
- X299 PRO
- MEG X299 CREATION
- X299 XPOWER GAMING AC
- X299 GAMING M7 ACK
- X299 GAMING PRO CARBON AC
- X299 GAMING PRO CARBON
- X299 TOMAHAWK AC
- X299 TOMAHAWK ARCTIC
- X299 TOMAHAWK
- X299 SLI PLUS
- X299 RAIDER
- X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC
There's no confirmed date as to when the BIOS update would hit the X299 motherboards but both MSI and Intel state 'Soon' so it may land in the next couple of weeks. Other board makers are also expected to make their official announcement for the new microcode update soon!