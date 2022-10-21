Intel Arrow Lake-S Desktop CPUs To Utilize TSMC 3nm & Arrow Lake-P Mobility To Utilize 20A Process Node, Alleges Rumor

Intel's 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs are rumored to utilize different process nodes for the desktop & mobility family. The latest rumor comes from OneRaichu who states that Intel may end up using a different node for each of their Arrow Lake segment, targetting desktops and notebooks.

Intel Rumored To Use TSMC 3nm For Arrow Lake-S "Desktop" & 20A Process Node For Arrow Lake P "Mobile" CPUs

As per official details, Intel has so far confirmed that their 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs will target the desktop and mobile platforms. At HotChips, Intel revealed that their Arrow Lake-P SKUs will utilize a 20A process node for the Compute and an external 3nm process node from TSMC for the tGPU (tile GPU). Now as per Raichu, the Intel 15th Gen Arrow Lake Mobile CPUs will be different than the Core Desktop lineup. The desktop lineup is reportedly going to use TSMC N3 process (3nm) which means that Intel will only be fabricating its mobile SKUs themselves while desktop SKUs will be handed to TSMC.

[Rumor]

Arrow lake-S

TSMC N3 series process.

Arrow lake-P

INTC 20A series process. — Raichu (@OneRaichu) October 21, 2022

The Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake and 15th Gen Arrow Lake Desktop CPUs will be compatible with the LGA 1851 (Socket V1) platform. There are currently little to no details regarding the desktop family but we do have information leaked out and officially revealed for the mobility family which can be read below.

Intel 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs: Intel 20A Process Node, Refined Design, Compute & Graphics Leadership, 2024 Launch

The follow-up to Meteor Lake is Arrow Lake and the 15th Gen lineup brings with it a lot of changes. While it would be socket compatible with whatever Meteor Lake lands on, the Redwood Cove cores and Crestmont cores will be upgraded to the brand-new Lion Cove and Skymont cores. These are expected to bring a major advantage with the uplifted core counts which are expected to be 40/48 on the new SKUs (8 P-Cores + 32 E-Cores).

Surprisingly, Intel would skip its 'Intel 4' node and jump directly to 20A for the Arrow Lake CPUs. One thing that's true for both Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake chips is that they will retain their N3 (TSMC) process node for additional core IPs, presumably the Arc GPU cores. The Intel 20A node delivers a 15% improvement in performance per watt, utilizing next-gen RibbonFET & PowerVia tech, and is scheduled to have the first IP test wafers running in fabs by the second half of 2022.

2 of 9

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup: