Intel Arc Pro A50 & Pro A40 Workstation Graphics Cards Spotted: Full ACM-G11 Alchemist GPU With 1024 Cores at 2450 MHz, 6 GB GDDR6 Memory

Intel's upcoming workstation-class Arc Pro graphics cards, the Pro A40 and Pro A50 have been spotted in the SiSoftware database by Momomo_US.

Intel's Arc Pro Workstation Graphics Cards Spotted: Pro A50 & Pro A40 With Full ACM-G11 GPU

The Intel Arc Pro A40 desktop graphics card was recently spotted within the RAA (South Korean National Radio Research Agency) and we have also managed to spot a few mobility variants. The lineup has been designated the 'Pro' label since they are aimed at workstation platforms such as desktops and laptops.

Based on the details from SiSoftware, the Intel Arc Pro A50 and Arc Pro A40 are virtually based on the same chip as they share the same specs. The specifications include the full Arc ACM-G11 GPU which is based on the Alchemist Xe-HPG architecture, featuring 128 Execution Units or a total of 1024 cores. The core clock is rated at 2.45 GHz and the GPU features 1 MB of l2 cache. The VRAM configuration is 6 GB of GDDR6 across a 96-bit bus interface. These are the same specs as Intel's recently released Arc A380 graphics card.

The Intel Arc A380 graphics card is officially listed at a 2000 MHz clock speed but can boost up to 2450 MHz with a higher TBP of 92W. It looks like the Pro variants will be making use of that full TBP figure. As for performance, the graphics cards are on par with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB in the GP (GPU) processing metric. We know that Intel just isn't ready with its drivers for the Arc GPU lineup so this performance figure is expected to get better as their drivers mature.

There's no info on the market availability of these graphics cards but considering that the A380 has launched in the Chinese markets, the Arc Pro A50 and Pro A40 graphics cards can be launched in the coming months as the workstation variants were said to see a Q3 launch.

