Intel All Set To Give First Look at Arc Alchemist Discrete Gaming GPUs For Laptops on 30th March
Intel has announced that it will provide the first look along with an official introduction of its first Arc Alchemist graphics powered Discrete GPUs for laptops on 30th March.
Intel Arc Alchemist Gaming GPUs For Laptops All Set For Unveil on 30th March, Powered By First-Gen Xe-HPG Graphics Architecture
The event will be taking place on 30th March and is technically the promised Q1 release date for Intel's first Arc Alchemist-powered discrete graphics products for the laptop segment. Desktops will be next to get discrete offerings in Q2 2022 followed by Workstation variants in Q3 of 2022. Following is the official confirmation from Intel themselves:
A New Stage of the Game
Join us on March 30th at 8 A.M. pacific time to see Intel® Arc™ graphics take center stage and get a first look at our new discrete graphics for laptops.
We have already detailed the core architecture, specifications, and features of the Arc Alchemist lineup in our detailed roundup over here. As we know, the Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will feature two primary DG2 GPU SKUs, the big 'SOC 1' and the small 'SOC 2'. SOC 1 will feature the DG2-512 configuration and will be utilized by the Arc A700 and Arc A500 series graphics solutions while the SOC 2 config that will utilize the DG2-128 SKU, will be utilized by the Arc A300 series.
Several Intel Arc A300 series GPUs have been leaked over time including the desktop Arc A380 and the mobility Arc A370M and Arc A350M. All three of these graphics solutions feature the SOC 2 'DG2-128' SKU. The Arc A300 series as such will rock up to 8 Xe-Cores, 128 Execution Units, 1024 ALUs, a 128-bit (14 Gbps) memory solution, and a 6nm process node from TSMC. The DG2-128 SOC2 is likely going to roll out first for the laptop segment with the higher-end version rolling out in the next months.
Intel is also expected to further detail its Arc Alchemist graphics features at GDC 2022 with several keynotes scheduled for March 23rd and 24th. More on that here. Intel's Raja Koduri stated that he wants to get a million Arc GPUs into PCs every year & the blue team is expecting an initial shipment of over 4 million units within 2022.
Intel Xe-HPG Based Discrete Alchemist GPU Configurations:
|GPU Variant
|Graphics Card Variant
|GPU Die
|Execution Units
|Shading Units (Cores)
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Speed
|Memory Bus
|TGP
|Xe-HPG 512EU
|ARC A780?
|Alchemist-512EU
|512 EUs
|4096
|Up To 32/16 GB GDDR6
|18 / 16 / 14 Gbps
|256-bit
|~225W (Desktops)
120-150W (Laptops)
|Xe-HPG 384EU
|ARC A580?
|Alchemist-512EU
|384 EUs
|3072
|Up To 12 GB GDDR6
|16 / 14 Gbps
|192-bit
|150-200W (Desktops)
80-120W (Laptops)
|Xe-HPG 256EU
|ARC A550?
|Alchemist-512EU
|256 EUs
|2048
|Up To 8 GB GDDR6
|16 / 14 Gbps
|128-bit
|60-80W (Laptops)
|Xe-HPG 128EU
|ARC A380?
|Alchemist-128EU
|128 EUs
|1024
|Up To 6 GB GDDR6
|16 / 14 Gbps
|96-bit
|~75W (Desktops)
|Xe-HPG 128EU
|ARC A350?
|Alchemist-128EU
|128 EUs
|1024
|Up To 4 GB GDDR6
|16 / 14 Gbps
|64-bit
|35-50W (Laptops)
|Xe-HPG 96EU
|ARC A330?
|Alchemist-128EU
|86 EUs
|768
|Up To 4 GB GDDR6
|16 / 14 Gbps
|64-bit
|~35W (Laptops)
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter