Intel Adds 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs Enablement to Coreboot’s Existing SoC code

The successor to Raptor Lake, Intel 13th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs, recently sees support from Coreboot code work by engineers from the company.

Intel introduces 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs support to Coreboot code

Intel Meteor Lake Core processor family is considered the 14th generation core processor. The release of the new family will be on the Intel 4 CPU and transitioning to a stacked, tiled architecture. Over the last few years, companies like Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have introduced code into Linux for their newest hardware released over the next few years. Currently, Linux received patches for Meteor Lake.

Previously known as the LinuxBIOS, Coreboot is an application project focused on substituting proprietary firmware (UEFI or BIOS) located in most computer systems with a light firmware. That firmware is developed to act exclusively with the lowest number of tasks essential to load and process on a modern 32-bit or 64-bit OS.

Intel merged the Coreboot open-source firmware project this week into the initial Meteor Lake SoC support code. We have seen several "Meteor Lake" patches posted over the last year and change, specifically regarding current Linux drivers requiring new IDs for Meteor Lake support. Until the new generation from Intel releases, users should expect several more updates to come.

Intel and the Firmware Support Package, or FSP, are available for the existing Meteor Lake support in Linux. Several open-source developers not working with the company are demanding Intel change FSP to make the software open-source or allow for other modifications to receive more open compatibility and functionality. The company has yet to respond to the demands of other developers, but we will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Users desiring to glimpse at the current Meteor Lake support created for Coreboot can find the commit on GitHub. Intel engineers announce Coreboot support for new CPUs/SoCs early in the timeline to assist Chromebook plan triumphs from parent company Google demanding support for Coreboot. Coreboot support is currently restricted to reference motherboards and applicable supported Chromebooks. Intel is presently showing open-source support in Alder Lake, so it is anticipated that at some point, they will show equal support for Meteor Lake as we arrive closer to release.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 20A 40/48 TBA 900-Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

