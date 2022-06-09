Intel Adds 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs Enablement to Coreboot’s Existing SoC code
The successor to Raptor Lake, Intel 13th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs, recently sees support from Coreboot code work by engineers from the company.
Intel introduces 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs support to Coreboot code
Intel Meteor Lake Core processor family is considered the 14th generation core processor. The release of the new family will be on the Intel 4 CPU and transitioning to a stacked, tiled architecture. Over the last few years, companies like Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have introduced code into Linux for their newest hardware released over the next few years. Currently, Linux received patches for Meteor Lake.
Previously known as the LinuxBIOS, Coreboot is an application project focused on substituting proprietary firmware (UEFI or BIOS) located in most computer systems with a light firmware. That firmware is developed to act exclusively with the lowest number of tasks essential to load and process on a modern 32-bit or 64-bit OS.
Intel merged the Coreboot open-source firmware project this week into the initial Meteor Lake SoC support code. We have seen several "Meteor Lake" patches posted over the last year and change, specifically regarding current Linux drivers requiring new IDs for Meteor Lake support. Until the new generation from Intel releases, users should expect several more updates to come.
Intel and the Firmware Support Package, or FSP, are available for the existing Meteor Lake support in Linux. Several open-source developers not working with the company are demanding Intel change FSP to make the software open-source or allow for other modifications to receive more open compatibility and functionality. The company has yet to respond to the demands of other developers, but we will continue to follow this story as it develops.
Users desiring to glimpse at the current Meteor Lake support created for Coreboot can find the commit on GitHub. Intel engineers announce Coreboot support for new CPUs/SoCs early in the timeline to assist Chromebook plan triumphs from parent company Google demanding support for Coreboot. Coreboot support is currently restricted to reference motherboards and applicable supported Chromebooks. Intel is presently showing open-source support in Alder Lake, so it is anticipated that at some point, they will show equal support for Meteor Lake as we arrive closer to release.
Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:
|Intel CPU Family
|Processor Process
|Processors Cores/Threads (Max)
|TDPs
|Platform Chipset
|Platform
|Memory Support
|PCIe Support
|Launch
|Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)
|32nm
|4/8
|35-95W
|6-Series
|LGA 1155
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 2.0
|2011
|Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)
|22nm
|4/8
|35-77W
|7-Series
|LGA 1155
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2012
|Haswell (4th Gen)
|22nm
|4/8
|35-84W
|8-Series
|LGA 1150
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2013-2014
|Broadwell (5th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|65-65W
|9-Series
|LGA 1150
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2015
|Skylake (6th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|35-91W
|100-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2015
|Kaby Lake (7th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|35-91W
|200-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2017
|Coffee Lake (8th Gen)
|14nm
|6/12
|35-95W
|300-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2017
|Coffee Lake (9th Gen)
|14nm
|8/16
|35-95W
|300-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2018
|Comet Lake (10th Gen)
|14nm
|10/20
|35-125W
|400-Series
|LGA 1200
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2020
|Rocket Lake (11th Gen)
|14nm
|8/16
|35-125W
|500-Series
|LGA 1200
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 4.0
|2021
|Alder Lake (12th Gen)
|Intel 7
|16/24
|35-125W
|600 Series
|LGA 1700/1800
|DDR5 / DDR4
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2021
|Raptor Lake (13th Gen)
|Intel 7
|24/32
|35-125W
|700-Series
|LGA 1700/1800
|DDR5 / DDR4
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2022
|Meteor Lake (14th Gen)
|Intel 4
|TBA
|35-125W
|800 Series?
|LGA 1851
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2023
|Arrow Lake (15th Gen)
|Intel 20A
|40/48
|TBA
|900-Series?
|LGA 1851
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2024
|Lunar Lake (16th Gen)
|Intel 18A
|TBA
|TBA
|1000-Series?
|TBA
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0?
|2025
|Nova Lake (17th Gen)
|Intel 18A
|TBA
|TBA
|2000-Series?
|TBA
|DDR5?
|PCIe Gen 6.0?
|2026
