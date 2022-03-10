Intel 16-Core Alder Lake HX Mobility Flagship CPU Spotted On Geekbench Benchmark

Lenovo labs have leaked the performance of a new laptop that offers an Intel Core i9-12900HX processor. The new processor will provide 16-cores (in an 8+8 configuration) making this laptop the first for Intel to offer such a large amount. The laptop in question is the upcoming Lenovo 82TD and should be an absolute beast in terms of rendering and gaming performance.

Benchmark tests for the new unreleased 16-core/24-thread Alder Lake-HX CPU show increadible performance

The new Alder Lake-HX series processor is packaged in the BGA format and there have been multiple sources that claimes that this is actually the full desktop die - with lowered voltage curves. The next-gen chipset will offer a higher count of threads and cores than the previously released i9-12900HK. The 12900HK provides a configuration of 14-cores and 20-threads.

Benchmark tests have appeared on popular site Geekbench, showing that Intel will set the base clock for the new chip at 2.5 GHz with a boost clock as high as 4.89 GHz. It is speculated that the chip will boost to 5.0 GHz upon official release due to any prior testing considered preparatory in practice.

Lenovo's new laptop will also offer the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, considered the most efficient mobile graphics card on the market. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti utilizes the latest NVIDIA GA103 GPU.

Currently, the most information about the Alder Lake-HX series, including the 12900HX and 12650HX models, will offer a high base power, or TDP, of 55W. The chip's silicon is based on the 16-core desktop Alder Lake series and offers up to 32 Xe-LP GPU cores, much less than the desktop offering. However, this is inconsequential with the processor aimed at premium gaming systems.

The benchmark tests show that in the Geekbench 5 single-core test, the new i9-12900HX is scored at 1921 points. In the same test, the multicore score was 15974 points. The average score for the chip is unknown due to the prior i9-12900HK processor not yet part of the official Geekbench charts. The most recent outcomes show that the i9-12900HK under the same tests processes around 1800 in single-core testing and 14000 in multicore tests. Mathematically, the new i9-12900HX will offer between seven to fourteen percent more efficiency and performance than the HK series from Intel.

Intel plans to release the i9-12900HX integrated into mobile systems around the same timeframe as the desktop i9-12900KS CPU. The KS series is a pre-binned desktop processor with boost clocks as high as 5.5 GHz.

Source: Geekbench, via Videocardz