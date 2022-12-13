Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPU Benchmarks Leak: Core i9-13900, Core i7-13700, Core i5-13600, Core i5-13500 & Core i5-13400 Tested In Cinebench

Intel's 13th Gen Non-K CPUs are just a few more weeks away from us and benchmarks for all chips including the Core i9-13900, Core i7-13700, Core i5-13600, Core i5-13500 and i5-13400 have leaked.

Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPUs Deliver Up To 10% Single-Thread & Up To 64% Multi-Threaded Performance Boost In Leaked Cinebench Benchmarks

The benchmarks were leaked by Chi11eddog who has a flawless track record when it comes to the latest leaks. The latest leak includes performance numbers for Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900, Core i7-13700, Core i5-13600, Core i5-13500 & Core i5-13400 CPUs. The test platform and configurations weren't mentioned but these are most likely retail chips that we will be getting in stores on the 3rd of January alongside the B760 motherboards.

Starting with the specifications, the Intel Core i9-13900 CPU will feature 24 cores & 32 threads that will be operating at a base frequency of 3.0 GHz and up to 5.8 GHz boost clocks, in addition to 68.0 MB of cache. The Core i7-13700 will feature 16 cores, 24 threads, 54 MB of cache, and clock speeds rated at 2.1 GHz base / 5.2 GHz boost.

Then we have the trio of the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Non-K CPUs which include the Core i5-13600 with 14 cores, 20 threads, and 44 MB cache, the Core i5-13500 with 14 cores, 20 threads, and 32 MB cache, and lastly, the Core i5-13400 with 10 cores, 16 threads, and 28 MB cache. The Core i5-13600 will operate at clock speeds of 2.7 GHz base and 5.0 GHz boost, the Core i5-13500 will be operating at 2.5 GHz base and 4.8 GHz boost speeds while the Core i5-13400 will operate at 2.5 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. All chips will feature a standard 65W (PL1) TDP and variable PL2 ratings.

As for the performance, the Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPUs deliver up to 10% single-threaded gains with the Core i9-13900 delivering the biggest jump over its predecessor while the Core i5-13500 comes out with the smallest increase. But at the same time, the Intel Core i5-13500 manages to deliver the highest multi-threaded performance boost of 64% while the Core i5-13400 delivers a small but still significant 28% boost. Following is the full breakdown of the performance leak in Cinebench R23:

Cinebench R23 MT (Higher is Better) Multi-Thread 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 Core i9-13900 38.5k Core i7-13700 29.3k Core i9-12900 25k Core i5-13600 22.1k Core i7-12700 21.9k Core i5-13500 21.1k Core i5-13400 16.3k Core i5-12600 13.9k Core i5-12500 12.9k Core i5-12400 12.6k

Cinebench R23 ST (Higher is Better) Multi-Thread 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900 2.2k Core i7-13700 2k Core i9-12900 2k Core i5-13600 1.9k Core i7-12700 1.9k Core i5-12600 1.9k Core i5-13500 1.9k Core i5-12500 1.8k Core i5-13400 1.8k Core i5-12400 1.7k

To sum up the performance figures

Cinebench R23 Single-Threaded:

Core i9-13900 vs Core i9-12900 = +10% Faster

+10% Faster Core i7-13700 vs Core i7-12700 = +6% Faster

+6% Faster Core i5-13600 vs Core i5-12600 = +4% Faster

+4% Faster Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 = +3% Faster

+3% Faster Core i5-13400 vs Core i5-12400 = +6% Faster

Cinebench R23 Multi-Threaded:

Core i9-13900 vs Core i9-12900 = +53% Faster

+53% Faster Core i7-13700 vs Core i7-12700 = +34% Faster

+34% Faster Core i5-13600 vs Core i5-12600 = +59% Faster

+59% Faster Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 = +64% Faster

+64% Faster Core i5-13400 vs Core i5-12400 = +28% Faster

While the generational single-threaded increase is kind of expected, we will still see some gains rather than getting no improvement at all. In Multi-threading though, Intel takes its lead further ahead with massive double-digit performance boosts. This will further put a dent on AMD's new Ryzen 7000 platform unless AMD goes really aggressive with prices.

Intel's B760 motherboards & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs will be available in the first week of January, just a week prior to the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU launch.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900KS B0 8 16 24 / 32 TBD / 6.0 GHz TBD TBD 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) TBD Intel Core i9-13900K B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $589.9 US Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $564.99 US Intel Core i9-13900 B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900T B0 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 3.9 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $409.99 US Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $384.99 US Intel Core i7-13700 B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700T B0 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (All-Core) 3.6 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $319.99 US Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $294.99 US Intel Core i5-13600 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.7 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.8 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.8 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.6 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400F B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400T C0 6 4 10 / 16 1.3 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 28 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100F H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100T H0 4 0 4 / 8 2.5 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 35W (PL1)

66W (PL2) TBA