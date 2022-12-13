Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPU Benchmarks Leak: Core i9-13900, Core i7-13700, Core i5-13600, Core i5-13500 & Core i5-13400 Tested In Cinebench

Intel's 13th Gen Non-K CPUs are just a few more weeks away from us and benchmarks for all chips including the Core i9-13900, Core i7-13700, Core i5-13600, Core i5-13500 and i5-13400 have leaked.
Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPUs Deliver Up To 10% Single-Thread & Up To 64% Multi-Threaded Performance Boost In Leaked Cinebench Benchmarks
The benchmarks were leaked by Chi11eddog who has a flawless track record when it comes to the latest leaks. The latest leak includes performance numbers for Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900, Core i7-13700, Core i5-13600, Core i5-13500 & Core i5-13400 CPUs. The test platform and configurations weren't mentioned but these are most likely retail chips that we will be getting in stores on the 3rd of January alongside the B760 motherboards.
Starting with the specifications, the Intel Core i9-13900 CPU will feature 24 cores & 32 threads that will be operating at a base frequency of 3.0 GHz and up to 5.8 GHz boost clocks, in addition to 68.0 MB of cache. The Core i7-13700 will feature 16 cores, 24 threads, 54 MB of cache, and clock speeds rated at 2.1 GHz base / 5.2 GHz boost.
Then we have the trio of the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Non-K CPUs which include the Core i5-13600 with 14 cores, 20 threads, and 44 MB cache, the Core i5-13500 with 14 cores, 20 threads, and 32 MB cache, and lastly, the Core i5-13400 with 10 cores, 16 threads, and 28 MB cache. The Core i5-13600 will operate at clock speeds of 2.7 GHz base and 5.0 GHz boost, the Core i5-13500 will be operating at 2.5 GHz base and 4.8 GHz boost speeds while the Core i5-13400 will operate at 2.5 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. All chips will feature a standard 65W (PL1) TDP and variable PL2 ratings.
As for the performance, the Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPUs deliver up to 10% single-threaded gains with the Core i9-13900 delivering the biggest jump over its predecessor while the Core i5-13500 comes out with the smallest increase. But at the same time, the Intel Core i5-13500 manages to deliver the highest multi-threaded performance boost of 64% while the Core i5-13400 delivers a small but still significant 28% boost. Following is the full breakdown of the performance leak in Cinebench R23:
Cinebench R23 MT (Higher is Better)
Cinebench R23 ST (Higher is Better)
To sum up the performance figures
Cinebench R23 Single-Threaded:
- Core i9-13900 vs Core i9-12900 = +10% Faster
- Core i7-13700 vs Core i7-12700 = +6% Faster
- Core i5-13600 vs Core i5-12600 = +4% Faster
- Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 = +3% Faster
- Core i5-13400 vs Core i5-12400 = +6% Faster
Cinebench R23 Multi-Threaded:
- Core i9-13900 vs Core i9-12900 = +53% Faster
- Core i7-13700 vs Core i7-12700 = +34% Faster
- Core i5-13600 vs Core i5-12600 = +59% Faster
- Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 = +64% Faster
- Core i5-13400 vs Core i5-12400 = +28% Faster
While the generational single-threaded increase is kind of expected, we will still see some gains rather than getting no improvement at all. In Multi-threading though, Intel takes its lead further ahead with massive double-digit performance boosts. This will further put a dent on AMD's new Ryzen 7000 platform unless AMD goes really aggressive with prices.
Intel's B760 motherboards & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs will be available in the first week of January, just a week prior to the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU launch.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:
|CPU Name
|Silicon Revision / QDF
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Boost (Max)
|Cache (Total L2 + L3)
|TDP
|MSRP
|Intel Core i9-13900KS
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|TBD / 6.0 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|TBD
|Intel Core i9-13900K
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|4.3 GHz
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$589.9 US
|Intel Core i9-13900KF
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|4.3 GHz
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$564.99 US
|Intel Core i9-13900
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All-Core)
|4.2 GHz
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900F
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All-Core)
|4.2 GHz
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900T
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|1.1 / 5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz (All-Core)
|3.9 GHz
|68 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700K
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|4.2 GHz
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$409.99 US
|Intel Core i7-13700KF
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|4.2 GHz
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$384.99 US
|Intel Core i7-13700
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.1 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|4.1 GHz
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700F
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.1 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|4.1 GHz
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700T
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|1.4 / 4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz (All-Core)
|3.6 GHz
|54 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600K
|B0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)
|$319.99 US
|Intel Core i5-13600KF
|B0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)
|$294.99 US
|Intel Core i5-13600
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|2.7 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600T
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|1.8 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|2.5 / 4.8 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500T
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|1.6 / 4.5 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400
|B0 / C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|2.5 / 4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.3 GHz
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400F
|B0 / C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|2.5 / 4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.3 GHz
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400T
|C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|1.3 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|28 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.4 / 4.5 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100F
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.4 / 4.5 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100T
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|2.5 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|35W (PL1)
66W (PL2)
|TBA
