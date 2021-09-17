Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake 35W Desktop CPU Lineup Leaks Out – Core i9 With 16, Core i7 With 12, Core i5 With 6 & Core i3 With 4 Cores

The Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop 'T-Series' CPUs which feature 35W TDP have been leaked by FanlessTech. According to the tech outlet, Intel is prepping at least seven variants including Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 models.

Intel Preps At Least Seven 12th Gen Alder Lake 35W Desktop CPUs: Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 Variants

FanlessTech reports that the 35W Intel Alder Lake CPUs will be launching in early 2022 & will come in Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 flavors. The most interesting part is that we get information on the entry-level Core i3 variants which will be based entirely on the Golden Cove core architecture & won't feature the Gracemont cores.

Starting with the lineup, we have the top Intel Core i9-12900T which features 16 Cores (8+8), 24 threads, 30 MB of L3 cache, and boost clocks of up to 4.90 GHz. This is going to be the flagship model in the 35W lineup and we have already seen the specs of the unlocked variant, the Core i9-12900K which will boost up to 5.30 GHz with Thermal Velocity Boost.

Next up, we have the Core i7-12700T which features 12 Cores (8+4), 20 threads, 25 MB of L3 cache, and a boost clock of 4.7 GHz. The Core i5 lineup is made up of three SKUs, the Core i5-12600T, Core i5-12500T, and Core i5-12400T. All chips feature 6 cores (6+0), 12 threads, 18 MB of L3 cache. Clock speeds are reported at up to 4.6, 4.4, and 4.2 GHz, respectively.

Moving over to the Intel Core i3 lineup, we have two SKUs, the Core i3-12300T, and the Core i3-12100T. Both SKUs feature 4 cores (4+0) with 8 threads, 12 MB of L3 cache, & boost clocks at 4.20 GHz and 4.10 GHz, respectively. Models from Core i5-12500T till Core i9-12900T will feature the UHD 770 graphics while the Core i3-12100T till Core i5-12400T will feature UHD 730 graphics. All processors will be compatible with the LGA 1700 socket on the respective 600-series PCH boards. There's no word on the pricing yet but expect them to be revealed during the full unveil in mid of November.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Rumored"