Instagram Now Lets Everyone Add Links to Their Stories

Instagram happens to be one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. To ensure that there is reduced abuse on the platform, some features are locked behind some additional conditions. For starters, one of the most prominent features was locked behind the follower count. Yes, I am talking about the ability to share links in your stories. Previously, you needed to either be verified or have a large follower count to share links on your Instagram story. This meant that a lot of people could not share the links on their stories.

Everyone Can Now Add Links to Their Stories on Instagram, But The Feature Will Still be Moderated

This is now changing as Instagram has finally decided to let anyone add a link to their story in the form of a sticker if they want. The feature will be removed from the accounts that use it to share misinformation or hate speech, meaning that it will still be under moderation. The most significant difference here is that everyone is going to have access to it. Previously, you could add a "swipe up" gesture to stories if you met the criteria to be able to share links on your story, though the company phased that out and introduced stickers earlier this June.

To add a link to your story, you will need to head into the sticker tool from the top navigation bar after taking a photo for your story. Then you will have to tap the "Link" sticker and enter the URL you want. The sticker will then function as a URL. Remember that posts still can't contain URLs, and Instagram mentioned that it is not going to change.

Instagram has been hard at work when it comes to introducing new features and helping creators, too. It recently announced a practice mode for live and some other handy features that will be coming out to the app soon.

Source: The Verge