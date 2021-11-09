Instagram is Launching a Subscription Service For ‘Exclusive Content’ From Creators

Instagram is the world's most popular photo-sharing app with millions of users actively contributing to the platform. Now, Instagram is looking to put its userbase to good use by introducing a new subscription service. The new service will allow users to pay for the exclusive content shared by creators on the platform. As suggested by the recent App Store listings, Instagram's latest move makes sense as it is looking to move away from ads for monetization. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Instagram Is Introducing a New Subscription Service Which Will Allow Users to Pay For Exclusive Content

Earlier this year in May, the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri stated that the platform was exploring ideas of introducing a subscription-based approach. He explained that the "different ways to facilitate a financial relationship between a fan and a creator." He also stated that for a fan, it makes more sense to be subscribed than watch an ad.

As reported by TechCrunch, Instagram's App Store listings are showing new in-app subscriptions. The listed in-app purchases are listed as "Instagram Subscriptions" for $4.99 and $0.99. Previously, Instagram only listed its Badge as an in-app purchase. The way this works is simple, subscribed users will see the content of their favorite creators while others will not be able to do so. Screenshots shared by Alessandro Paluzzi details that the Instagram subscription will include a "Member Badge," and "Exclusive content."

#Instagram keeps working on the exclusive stories for fan clubs 👀 Here's the section where you can manage your fan club name, subscribers and settings. pic.twitter.com/1FJDRRQmVg — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 12, 2021

Instagram is also working on a boatload of other features for its main app other than the forthcoming Subscription service. Paluzzi also revealed that Instagram is also working on "Exclusive Stories" which will be offered to paying followers.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think it is a good idea for Instagram to introduce a Subscription service? Share your views with us in the comments section below.