Instagram and Kardashians Are Apparently Having a Beef Over Platform’s Identity

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have decided to lash out at the Instagram video pivot and have talked about how the app should focus on photos rather than focusing on videos. Both sisters have called the social media out and asked it to "stop trying to be TikTok."

However, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has responded with "what else?" a video in which he just shrugged and talked about how the transition is happening whether or not the company encourages it.

Instagram is Indeed Turning to Videos with the Same Focus on Photos as Before and Users will Have to Accept the Change

Business Insider reports the following.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who have a combined 686 million followers on Instagram, told Instagram to “stop trying to be TikTok” in story updates on Monday […] The message the two both shared said: “Make Instagram Instagram again (stop trying to be TikTok. I just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, everyone.” The models and influencer-businesswomen, who are half-sisters, are powerful voices on social media. Jenner has 360 million followers on Instagram, while Kardashian has 326 million.

Ideally, it is a message that you would expect Instagram to take seriously, mainly because Kardashians are among the most influential people in the world. However, it does not seem like it is going to affect the decision that the platform has made.

Instagram is taking a simple approach and that is that people will have to accept the change. Adam Mosseri did not deny that the company was pivoting to video but also said that the platform will still value photos. He argued that the growing popularity of videos will mean that the change is going to happen one day or another.

“I’m hearing a lot of concerns right now about photos, and how we’re shifting to video. Now, I want to be clear: We’re going to continue to support photos. It’s part of our heritage, I love photos, I know a lot of you out there love photos too. That said, I need to be honest. I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we change nothing. We see this even if you just look at chronological feed. If you look at what people share on Instagram, that’s shifting more and more to videos over time. If you look at what people like and consume and share on Instagram, that’s also shifting more and more to video over time – even when we stop changing anything. So, we’re going to have to lean into that shift, while continuing to support photos.

It is safe to say that this might not satisfy the critics who can argue about the features that other apps already have. However, this seems like a decision that Mosseri is steadfast about.