Menu
Company

Instagram and Kardashians Are Apparently Having a Beef Over Platform’s Identity

Furqan Shahid
Jul 26, 2022
Instagram and Kardashians Are Apparently Having a Beef Over Platform's Identity
Credits: Gabrielle Henderson/Unsplash

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have decided to lash out at the Instagram video pivot and have talked about how the app should focus on photos rather than focusing on videos. Both sisters have called the social media out and asked it to "stop trying to be TikTok."

However, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has responded with "what else?" a video in which he just shrugged and talked about how the transition is happening whether or not the company encourages it.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Google Seems to be Losing Gen Z to TikTok and Instagram

Instagram is Indeed Turning to Videos with the Same Focus on Photos as Before and Users will Have to Accept the Change

Business Insider reports the following.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who have a combined 686 million followers on Instagram, told Instagram to “stop trying to be TikTok” in story updates on Monday […]

The message the two both shared said: “Make Instagram Instagram again (stop trying to be TikTok. I just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, everyone.”

The models and influencer-businesswomen, who are half-sisters, are powerful voices on social media. Jenner has 360 million followers on Instagram, while Kardashian has 326 million.

Ideally, it is a message that you would expect Instagram to take seriously, mainly because Kardashians are among the most influential people in the world. However, it does not seem like it is going to affect the decision that the platform has made.

Instagram is taking a simple approach and that is that people will have to accept the change. Adam Mosseri did not deny that the company was pivoting to video but also said that the platform will still value photos. He argued that the growing popularity of videos will mean that the change is going to happen one day or another.

“I’m hearing a lot of concerns right now about photos, and how we’re shifting to video. Now, I want to be clear: We’re going to continue to support photos. It’s part of our heritage, I love photos, I know a lot of you out there love photos too.

That said, I need to be honest. I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we change nothing. We see this even if you just look at chronological feed. If you look at what people share on Instagram, that’s shifting more and more to videos over time. If you look at what people like and consume and share on Instagram, that’s also shifting more and more to video over time – even when we stop changing anything. So, we’re going to have to lean into that shift, while continuing to support photos.

It is safe to say that this might not satisfy the critics who can argue about the features that other apps already have. However, this seems like a decision that Mosseri is steadfast about.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
Filter videos by
Order